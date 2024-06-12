Sweet Home Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Sweet Home Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Sweet Home is a South Korean drama starring Song Kang, Lee Si-young, and Lee Jin-wook in the lead roles. According to reports, the third season of the fantasy drama, which is also the last season, is set to release in July 2024.

When and where to watch Sweet Home Season 3?

The dark fantasy drama will premiere on July 19. The much-anticipated series will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform recently shared a poster of the series on Instagram and wrote, "THE FINAL SEASON. <Sweet Home 3> is coming July 19."

Plot

The series tells the story of a young boy named Cha Hyun-su who loses his parents in a car accident. After a few days, he moves to a different apartment. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when a mysterious, deadly creature appears out of nowhere and starts killing people. Cha Hyun-su tries to fight the monster to save himself and the residents, but soon, he notices some monster symptoms in his body.

The Sweet Home Season 3 trailer reveals Cha Hyun-su desperately trying to find his brother (Cha Hyun-su), who has vanished without a trace. Where is Cha Hyun-su? Why did he vanish? The upcoming series will answer these questions.

Cast and production of Sweet Home Season 3

The series features Song Kang as Cha Hyun-su, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yu, Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-su, Kim Hee-jung as Cha Jin-ok and Heo Yool as Kim Su-yeong, among others. It is directed by Lee Eung-bok and written by Hong So-ri and Kim Hyung-min.

The series is bankrolled by Choi Jin-hee, Yoo Sang-won and Kim Jae-hyun under Studio N and Studio Dragon. It is based on Hwang Chang-young and Hwang's webtoon comic of the same name.