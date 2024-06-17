Sharmajee Ki Beti OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Sharmajee Ki Beti is a comedy film starring Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. It is all set to release on OTT in June 2024. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "bright spirits,bold hearts,& big dreams!are you ready to meet these superwomen #SharmajeeKiBetiOnPrime,June28@ApplauseSocial@nairsameer@SegalDeepak@ellipsisentt@tahira_k@tanuj_garg@atulkasbekar@divyadutta25."

When and where to watch Sharmajee Ki Beti

The film is set to release on June 28. Audiences can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video. According to the makers of the film, it will release in India and over 200 countries. However, the film will be accessible to Amazon Prime members only. It is based on the themes of women's empowerment, the sacrifices they make for their families and the things they contribute to society.

Plot

The film focuses on middle-class women living in urban areas with the common surname of Sharma, which is why they are called as Sharma ji ki beti. The filmmakers aimed to showcase their struggles, the challenges they face and how they manage their family affairs in daily life.

All about Sharmajee Ki Beti

Along with Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta and Sakshi Tanwar, the film also features Vanshika Taparia, Sharib Hashim, Arista Mehta and Parvin Dabas in prominent roles. The comedy-drama is directed and written by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. It is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.