DNA Lover OTT Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Platform, Plot, Cast & More

DNA Lover OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A stills from the trailer

DNA Lover is a romantic comedy-drama starring Choi Si-won and Jung In-sun in the lead roles. The series is set to premiere in August 2024.

When and where to watch DNA Lover?

The series will release on August 17, 2024. The maker of the series will air its episodes on the South Korean TV channel, TV Chosun, at 9:10 KST, which is 5:40 pm IST. According to reports, the makers of the series will soon reveal the streaming platform.

Plot

The K-drama revolves around a young woman, a genetic researcher named Jang Mi-eun, who desperately looks for a compatible partner for her after failing a plethora of relationships. As she goes through all these things, one day, Jang Mi-eun decides to find her soulmate with the help of genes. Things become much more exciting when she finds a perfect match through DNA.

All about DNA Lover

The series cast includes Choi Si-won as Shim Yeon-woo, Jung Yoo-jin as Jang Mi-eun, Lee Tae-hwan as Seo Kang-hoon, Seo Ji-young as Yoo Myung-hee and Jung Min-sung, with others. According to reports, the initial date of the series was set to premiere in June 2024. However, due to some technical issues, the makers have decided to release the series in August 2024. It is written by Jung So-mi and directed by Sung Chi-wook and IP Box Media produced the series with Pan Entertainment and Higround.