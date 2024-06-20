Babylon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brad Pit, Margot Robbie's Oscar-Nominated Film

Babylon OTT Release Date | Babylon Trailer

Babylon is a historical film starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. The film first premiered on November 14, 2022 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre and on December 23, 2022, it was released in theatres. Now, it is set to premiere on digital platforms in July 2024.

Release date and digital platform of Babylon

According to reports, the black comedy film is set to release online on July 5, 2024. It will be available to watch on Netflix.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of 1920 in Los Angeles when most of the actors wanted to make their career in Hollywood. The trailer shows the beginning era of the Hollywood industry. The film shows the successes, failures and challenges faced by many actors during the 19th century. The film received positive responses from critics and actors in Babylon were praised for their performances by audiences.

Cast of Babylon

Along with Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad and Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, the film ensembles cast like Jean Smart as Elinor, Diego Calva as Manny Torres, PJ Byrne as Max, Olivia Hamilton as Ruth Adler, Rory Scovel as the Count, Jeff Garlin as Don Wallach, Ethan Suplee as Wilson, Eric Roberts as Robert Roy, Taylor Hill as Rebecca and Jennifer Grant as Mildred Yates with others.

About Babylon

The film is written and directed by Damien Chazelle. It is bankrolled by Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt and Matthew Plouffe under Organism Pictures, Wild Chickens Productions, Paramount Pictures, C2 Motion Picture Group and Marc Platt Productions. Linus Sandgren did the cinematography and Tom Cross has edited the film. The music is composed by Justin Hurwitz and the film is distributed by Paramount Pictures.