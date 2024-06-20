WondLa OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

WondLa OTT Release Date | WondLa Trailer

WondLa is a science fiction animated series starring the voices of Jeanine Mason and Brad Garrett in the lead roles. The upcoming series is expected to release online in June 2024.

When and where to watch WondLa?

The fantasy series is set to release on OTT on June 28, 2024. You can enjoy watching the series on Apple TV+. According to the series makers, there will be a total of seven episodes, which will release on the same day.

Plot

The series revolves around a young girl named Eva who never had a family. She gets raised by Muthr in a bunker. However, her life turned upside down when her bunker gets attacked. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself on a different planet. A planet with the presence of different types of creatures but not humans. Eva finds herself alone without a family. After some time, she meets a giant animal, a tardigrade, with others and together, they form a union to find Eva's home.

Voice Cast of WondLa

WondLa cast includes, Jeanine Mason as Eva, Teri Hatcher as Muthr, Gary Anthony Williams as Rovende, Brad Garrett as Otto, Alan Tudyk as Cadmus Pryde, DC Douglas as Omnipod and Chike Okonkwo as Besteel.

All About WondLa

The animated science fiction is based on the best selling novel, The Search for WondLa. It is helmed by Bobs Gannaway and produced by Tony Cosanella under Skydance Animation and The Gotham Group. Joy Ngiaw has composed the music .