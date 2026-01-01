Arjun Bijlani's Father-In-Law Dies At 73 On New Year: 'He Suddenly Suffered A Stroke, Was On Ventilator'

Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami passed away on Thursday (January 1) after being admitted to the ICU for three days. He had been on a ventilator since Monday evening but succumbed to the medical emergency on Thursday morning. He was 73. Swami is survived by his son, Nishank, and daughter, Neha.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a family member of Arjun and Neha said, "He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation."

The report further mentioned that Arjun was very close to his father-in-law as his own father passed away quite early.

Arjun and Neha were in Dubai for the New Year holidays, however, reportedly, they had to cut their trip short and urgently rush back to Mumbai on Tuesday to be with their family during this difficult time.

As of now, Arjun and Neha are yet to release an official statement. The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Earlier, Arjun had shared his New Year's Eve plans with Times Now, saying that he had just begun shooting for Laughter Chefs season 3, which left him with no major plans. He assured that he would still enjoy a nice dinner with Neha and his son, adding that his resolution for 2025 is to become a better version of himself.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, which he won by defeating social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV star Arbaz Patel.

The actor also took home the trophy along with the prize money of Rs 28 lakh.