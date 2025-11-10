Bihar Elections 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Daughter-In-Law Deepa Manjhi Faces Tough Battle In Imamganj

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Daughter-In-Law Deepa Manjhi Faces Tough Battle In Imamganj |

Patna: Union minister and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi`s daughter-in-law Deepa Kumari Manjhi faces a challenge to retain her Imamganj assembly constituency in Gaya district, going to the polls in the second phase on Tuesday.

Deepa Manjhi is pitted against RJD candidate Ritu Priya Chaudhary, and Jan Suraaj party candidate Dr Ajeet Kumar. Imamganj Assembly constituency falls under Bihar’s Gaya district and is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). The seat, which is a part of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, has long been a stronghold of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), founded by former CM Manjhi.

Deepa Manjhi forayed into electoral politics after Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Manjhi vacated Imamganj seat after his election from Gaya Lok Sabha constituency last year. Deepa contested the by-election held subsequently and emerged victorious by defeating the RJD candidate.

PAST PERFECT

In the Bihar assembly elections held in 2020 HAM leader Manjhi had defeated RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary. In the 2015 state polls, Manjhi had once again defeated Choudhary, who was contesting election on JD (U) ticket this time. On the other hand, Choudhary had emerged victorious from Imamganj constituency by defeating RJD`s Raushan Kumar.

THE USP

Since its inception as an assembly constituency, Imamganj has seen 17 elections including a by-election in 2024. Congress won the seat four times, Samata Party and JD (U) five times, largely due to the popularity of Dalit leader Manjhi. After Manjhi parted ways with the JD (U), his party, HAM, won three consecutive elections.

DECODING THE FIGHT

Prashant Kishor`s Jan Suraaj Party could emerge as a disruptive force as its performance was impressive in the 2024 by-polls. Jan Suraaj's candidate got 37,082 votes, finishing third and narrowing down the victory margin of HAM candidate Deepa Manjhi. The Imamganj seat will also test the popularity of HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the RJD candidate emerged victorious from Aurangabad seat, establishing a lead over the rival candidate in all assembly constituencies including Imamganj.

DEMOGRAPHY

SCs – 38 percent

Muslim- 14.9 percent

Yadav – 12.4 percent

Scheduled Tribe – 0.12 percent