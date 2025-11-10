 'Delhi Ki Suraksha Ko Lekar Laparwahi Bardasht Nahi..': Kejriwal On Red Fort Car Blast
HomeIndia'Delhi Ki Suraksha Ko Lekar Laparwahi Bardasht Nahi..': Kejriwal On Red Fort Car Blast

'Delhi Ki Suraksha Ko Lekar Laparwahi Bardasht Nahi..': Kejriwal On Red Fort Car Blast

Demanding an immediate investigation into the fatal explosion, he further said, "The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the loss of lives in a car blast that occurred on Monday evening near Red Fort Metro Station. According to reports, at least eight people died and 24 were injured in the blast.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic."

According to reports, a powerful explosion tore through a vehicle stationed near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, destroying multiple vehicles and claiming at least eight lives.

The blast, which occurred during a busy evening when the area was crowded with people, left 24 individuals wounded. The injured were transported to LNJP Hospital, located a few kilometres from the scene.

Delhi On High Alert After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station; CRPF DIG...
article-image

Footage released by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association revealed the scale of the explosion. One clip showed a body on top of a vehicle, whilst another displayed a body on the roadway. Witnesses reported seeing scattered human remains in the vicinity of the explosion site.

Delhi has been placed on high alert. The Delhi Fire Services deployed ten fire engines to the location, with police securing the perimeter. Authorities stated the blaze was extinguished by 7.29 pm.

"The fire consumed six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw," a fire department official reported.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived at the scene.

