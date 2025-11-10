From Aaditya Thackeray To Mamata Banerjee: Political Leaders Express 'Shock' Over Tragic Blast Near Red Fort In Delhi

New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded in Delhi after a powerful explosion took place near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. The blast, which occurred when a car exploded near Gate No. 1, triggered a massive fire that damaged several vehicles and claimed at least eight lives, leaving 24 others injured.

All eight victims were declared dead before reaching the hospital. The area has been cordoned off, and there is heavy police presence at the spot. Forensic teams have been deployed to determine the exact cause of the explosion, while security agencies have heightened alert levels across the capital.

Nation in Shock as Political Leaders Condemn Blast

Political leaders from across the spectrum expressed grief and outrage over the incident, calling it a grim reminder of the need for stronger security in the national capital.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote, “The blast near the Red Fort in Delhi is truly shocking. I pray for the injured and their quick recovery, along with a prayer for those who lost their lives in this terrible blast.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his dismay, saying, “Shocked by news of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and by reports of fatalities & injuries. My thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families of the victims. Urging everyone in the vicinity to stay alert and follow official advisories. The safety of citizens must remain our foremost priority.”

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the government, writing, “Deeply disturbing explosion near Red Fort. Multiple lives lost, vehicles in flames, and Delhi on high alert. Is this the ‘secure capital’ the Home Ministry boasts of? Repeated security lapses in the heart of Delhi expose the government’s shocking complacency. Delhi on high alert, but the ruling party continues with its blasts of arrogance and propaganda. Security collapses, accountability vanishes, and yet slogans roar louder than safety.”

Leaders Call for Strong Action, Unity Against Terror

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari termed it an act of terror, writing, “Saddened at the death of innocent citizens and prayers are with those injured. Very strongly condemn the blast near Red Fort in New Delhi. This seems prima facie to be an act of terror. It should be properly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice. More importantly, the masterminds need to be effectively neutralised. India needs zero tolerance to terror.”

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Deeply shocked and disturbed by the tragic blast near Red Fort, Delhi. The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also conveyed condolences, stating, “Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured.”

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Review Situation

According to government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for updates on the probe. Shah also visited the site to review the ongoing investigation and assess security arrangements in the area.