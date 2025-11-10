Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Full List Of Victims

8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Full List Of Victims | X

New Delhi, November 10: A massive blast rocked the national capital on Monday evening. The explosion took place near the Red Fort Metro Station which claimed the lives of at least eight people and left over 20 people injured. The list of victims is available on social media.

As per reports, the explosion occurred around 6:52 p.m. near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to the historic Red Fort, when a Hyundai i20 car registered in Haryana exploded. Several vehicles nearby were also damaged in the blast. Authorities have identified the victims and shared preliminary details.

Among those injured are:

1. Shaina Parveen (23), daughter of Mohd Saifullah, resident of Khwab Basti, Delhi

2. Harshul (28), son of Sanjeev Sethi, resident of Gadarpur, Uttarakhand

3. Shiva Jaiswal (32), resident of Devaria, Uttar Pradesh

4. Mr. Sameer (26) from Mandawali, Delhi

5. Joginder (30), resident of Nand Nagri, Delhi

6. Mr. Bhawan Sankar Sharma (30) from Sangam Vihar, Delhi

7. Ms. Geeta (26), daughter of Shiv Prasad, resident of Krishna Vihar, Delhi

8. Vinay Pathak (50), son of Ram Kant Pathak, from Agra, Uttar Pradesh

9. Pappu (53), son of Dudhwi Ram, resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh

10. Mr. Vinod (55), son of Vishal Singh, from Baljeet Nagar, Delhi

11. Shivam Jha (21), son of Santosh Jha, resident of Usmanpur, Delhi

12. Mohd Sahnawaz (35), son of Ahmad Jammam, from Dayarajganj, Delhi

13. Ankush Sharma (28), son of Sudhir Sharma, from Krishna Nagar, Delhi

14. Ashok Kumar (34), son of Jagabhan Singh, from Mangolpuri, Amroha, Uttar Pradesh

15. Mohd Farukh (55), son of Abdul Qadir, resident of Mirapravar, Delhi

16. Tilak Raj (45), son of Kishan Chand, from Rohampur, Himachal Pradesh

17. Mohd Safwan (28), son of Mohd Gufran, from Sita Ram Bazaar, Delhi

18. Mohd Dawd (35), son of Januiddin, from Ashok Vihar, Delhi

19. Mr. Kishori Lal (42), son of Mohan Lal, from Yamuna Bazaar, Delhi

20. Azad (34), son of Sikandar, from Kartar Nagar, Delhi

Several victims remain unidentified and their details are being verified by the police and medical authorities.

Among those confirmed dead are:

1. Unknown (Male, 35 years)

2. Unknown (Male, 52 years)

3. Unknown (Male, 58 years)

4. Unknown (Male, 28 years)

5. Unknown (Male, 30 years)

6. Unknown (Male, 32 years)

7. Unknown (Male, 40 years)

8. Unknown (Male, 38 years)

Officials at LNJP Hospital said that the injured are being treated for burn injuries and trauma caused by the blast and subsequent fires.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that the blast originated from a car waiting at the red light, causing nearby vehicles to ignite. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed, and NSG, NIA and FSL teams have joined the investigation.

Fire department officials said the flames were brought under control around 7:29 p.m., with seven fire engines deployed at the site. The explosion has led to heightened security across Delhi, with police sealing off the area near Red Fort for forensic examination.