Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission For Delay In Releasing Gender-Wise Voting Data

Patna: RJD leader and Mahagahthbandhan's chief ministerial face for Bihar Assembly election, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday attacked Election Commission of India (ECI) for not disclosing gender-wise votes data even after four days of polling in the first phase on November 6.

Tejashwi told newspersons, “The first phase of the elections was held on November 6. Today is November 10. Even after 4 days, the data has not been made public... Earlier, they used to tell each other on the same day manually. Why is the data being concealed? What is the reason for the delay in releasing the data?”.

He said the second phase of polling would be held on November 11 and results would be declared on November 14. “But still you don’t know how many votes were cast in the first phase even after four days of polling,” he claimed.

Accusing the ECI of being in collusion with BJP, Tejashwi said that ECI was working as a tool of the ruling party. “BJP will keep on committing sins and ECI will cover it up,” he said, adding that the people were watching every action of the poll body.

Exuding confidence in his party’s good performance in the election, RJD leader said that the Opposition alliance would form the next government in Bihar. He said that people were waiting for the opportune time to change the 20-year-old ‘khatara’ (rotten) government.

Meanwhile, EC sources said the overall gender ratio (male/female) in voter turnout is generally given at the time of final turnout.

Sources said nearly 80 percent of the police forces are deployed from the CAPF. Only about 20 per cent of the police forces are deployed from the State Armed Police which are drawn proportionately from different states as per availability. SAP has been taken from 24 different states- including Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Sources said observers have been deployed proportionately from all states irrespective of the ruling party in the respective state.

CCTVs have been functioning at all strong rooms. Wherever any malfunctioning has come to notice it has been promptly rectified, sources added.