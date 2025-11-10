'It Will Never Work In Tamil Nadu’: CM MK Stalin Hits Out At Election Commission Over SIR Exercise | VIDEO

Chief Minister M K Stalin |

Chennai: Stepping up his attack on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said it was being used as a political weapon against his party but it will never work. Besides, the DMK also shot off a representation to the ECI to put off the exercise in view of the confusion in filling up the forms. The DMK will on Tuesday hold agitations against the SIR in Tamil Nadu.

“Our enemies use the Income Tax and CBI to threaten us. Now they have taken up the SIR as a weapon to destroy the DMK. It may work in other States, but as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, with the DMK here, it will never work,” he said in Tiruchi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the party’s organisation secretary R S Bharathi, sent a representation to the ECI, saying the process of SIR must be halted immediately. The exercise must instead by conducted in a more scientific and systematic manner.

“If the SIR continued in its present form, with all its shortcomings, numerous eligible voters would be deleted while ineligible voters might be included,” Bharathi said.

“We submit that this exercise requires at least one year for proper implementation. The ECI should conduct the SIR after taking into account all practical difficulties and defer the implementation of its order dated October 27, 2025 until after the 2026 elections,” he said.

Citing confusion, he pointed out “Married women who were voters in their parental constituencies now require clarification regarding the documents needed to enrol as voters in their marital constituencies. We also wish to know the status of voters whose names were deleted from the 2024–2025 electoral roll.”

Besides, he asked, for voters who have shifted their residence to other constituencies, how can they access the 2002/2005 voter lists? “How can these lists be correlated with constituencies that underwent delimitation?” he asked.