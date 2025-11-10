Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 With Haryana Registration Plates Under Probe After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Owner Details

Hyundai i20 With Haryana Registration Plates Under Probe After Explosion At Red Fort | X

New Delhi, November 10: At least eight people were killed and around 24 others injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, sparking panic in one of the busiest parts of the national capital.

According to preliminary reports, the blast originated from a Hyundai i20 hatchback registered in Haryana under the name of a person identified as Nadeem. The explosion occurred around 6:52 p.m., when the vehicle had reportedly stopped at a traffic signal on Subhash Marg, close to the historic Red Fort.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that 22 nearby vehicles, including an e-rickshaw, caught fire after which thick plumes of smoke were sent into the sky.

The area around the Red Fort has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining debris to determine the exact cause of the blast. Meanwhile, a high alert has been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra as a precautionary measure.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital and authorities have urged citizens to avoid spreading rumours untill official information is released.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed the incident, saying, “Today at 6.52 pm a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle and, due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. Some people have died and some have been injured. The situation is being monitored. Home Minister (Amit Shah) called us.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation and ordered central investigative agencies, including the NSG and NIA, to assist local police in a detailed probe.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik told ANI that the fire resulting from the explosion was brought under control by 7:29 p.m., with seven fire tenders deployed at the site.

While initial reports suggest the explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20, some eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle resembled a Maruti Swift Dzire. Officials said the blast appears to have originated in the rear portion of the car, possibly the boot.

The explosion was powerful enough to damage several nearby vehicles but did not leave any visible crater, indicating it may not have been caused by a heavy explosive device.