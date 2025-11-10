Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station

PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station | X

New Delhi, November 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the tragic car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which claimed ten lives and left many others injured.

PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."

The explosion occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to the Red Fort which is one of the busiest areas in Old Delhi. The blast damaged several vehicles and injured multiple pedestrians, according to officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that teams from the NSG, NIA, Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Branch have reached the site and launched a thorough investigation. Authorities have also ordered the examination of nearby CCTV footage.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, while security has been tightened in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra as a precautionary measure. Officials have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.