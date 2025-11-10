 ‘Saw Body Parts On Road, Several Cars Damaged': Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene After Explosion Near Red Fort – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Saw Body Parts On Road, Several Cars Damaged': Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene After Explosion Near Red Fort – VIDEO

‘Saw Body Parts On Road, Several Cars Damaged': Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene After Explosion Near Red Fort – VIDEO

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
‘Saw Body Parts On Road, Several Cars Damaged': Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene After Explosion Near Red Fort |

New Delhi: A massive explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the heart of the national capital on Monday evening, triggering a blaze that engulfed three to four nearby vehicles through the densely populated area.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

Local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, said, "I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion, my windows shook... I live nearby."

Another local said, "When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged."

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Including Woman Lawyer, In Separate Road Accidents Across Kalamboli, Taloja And Seawoods
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Including Woman Lawyer, In Separate Road Accidents Across Kalamboli, Taloja And Seawoods
High Alert In Mumbai: Security Tightened At CSMT, Dadar & Andheri Stations After Delhi Red Fort Blast Kills Eight
High Alert In Mumbai: Security Tightened At CSMT, Dadar & Andheri Stations After Delhi Red Fort Blast Kills Eight
Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’
Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’
Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s Bhimashankar, Aundha Nagnath & Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Shrines
Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Development Plan For State’s Bhimashankar, Aundha Nagnath & Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Shrines

One Shopkeeper also said, "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..."

Read Also
Delhi On High Alert After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station; CRPF DIG...
article-image

A team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also arrived to investigate the incident, as authorities scramble to determine the cause.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, told ANI, "Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls...

Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls...

Delhi Blast: PM Modi Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Reviews Situation - VIDEO

Delhi Blast: PM Modi Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Reviews Situation - VIDEO

‘Saw Body Parts On Road, Several Cars Damaged': Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene After...

‘Saw Body Parts On Road, Several Cars Damaged': Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene After...

‘25 Se 30, Phir Se Nitish’ Hoarding Seen In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2...

‘25 Se 30, Phir Se Nitish’ Hoarding Seen In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2...

J&K & Haryana Police Bust Major Terror Plot; 8 Held Including 2 Doctors - VIDEO

J&K & Haryana Police Bust Major Terror Plot; 8 Held Including 2 Doctors - VIDEO