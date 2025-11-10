 Delhi Blast: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Blames Pakistan For Red Fort Explosion, Questions PM Modi’s Ceasefire During Operation Sindoor
He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. He also asserted that the attack on Red Fort is an attack on the symbol of the country's pride.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Blames Pakistan For Red Fort Explosion | X

New Delhi, November 10: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after massive blast jolted the national capital. At least 8 people were killed and over 20 injured after car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. Sanjay Singh blamed Pakistan for the deadly explosion.

He said, "Only Pakistan could stoop to such a vile act. Modi has boosted the morale of those Pakistani beasts by agreeing to a ceasefire. Those terrorists who took the lives of our innocent citizens—bring them all to justice too. The attack on the Red Fort is an assault on the symbol of our pride. The country is not safe in Modi's hands. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed."

The explosion reportedly occurred at around 7 PM near the Subhash Marg traffic signal which is close to the historic Red Fort, when a car reportedly stopped at a red light and detonated.

article-image

The emergency teams rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. The Delhi Fire Department brought the fire under control within an hour and the injured have been taken to LJNP Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have appealed to citizens not to circulate unverified information on social media and to await official updates as forensic and security teams continue their work to identify the cause of the blast.

