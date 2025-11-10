Delhi Blast: PM Modi Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Reviews Situation - VIDEO

PM Modi Speaks To Home Minister Amit Shah, Reviews Situation |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.

The sources said the Prime Minister took an update on the situation.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.

Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident. "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done." DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they received information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station.

"We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

Eye-witnesses said they were shocked at seeing the loss of lives and body parts.

"When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.

"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged," another eye-witness said.

A local shopkeeper told ANI that he had never heard such a loud explosion in his life.

"I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." Several cars were damaged in the incident," he said.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital, told ANI that the condition of one of the injured is stable.

"Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition," he said.

