 Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’

Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which claimed lives of around ten people and left 24 people injured.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Red Fort Car Explosion, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’ | X

New Delhi, November 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which claimed lives of around ten people and left 24 people injured.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured."

Earlier on Monday evening, a massive explosion near Red Fort Metro Station shook the national capital, killing at least ten people and injuring several others. The blast caused fires in multiple parked vehicles, prompting the Delhi Fire Department to rush several fire tenders to the spot.

Read Also
Delhi On High Alert After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station; CRPF DIG...
article-image

Police officials have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Security alerts have also been issued across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as authorities continue to assess the situation.

FPJ Shorts
Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹55 Lakh Compensation To Pune Woman Left 100 Per Cent Disabled In 2021 ST Bus Accident
Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹55 Lakh Compensation To Pune Woman Left 100 Per Cent Disabled In 2021 ST Bus Accident
Delhi Car Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says NSG And NIA Begin Probe - VIDEO
Delhi Car Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says NSG And NIA Begin Probe - VIDEO
Kris Jenner Wows In Hot-Red Vintage Dress With Pistol For Her 70th James Bond-Themed Birthday Party
Kris Jenner Wows In Hot-Red Vintage Dress With Pistol For Her 70th James Bond-Themed Birthday Party
Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station
Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station

The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, while forensic teams are examining debris from the vehicles to determine the nature of the blast.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Car Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says NSG...

Delhi Car Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says NSG...

Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort...

Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Lok Nayak Hospital After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Lok Nayak Hospital After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast...

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed After Powerful Blast Near Red Fort - VIDEO

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed After Powerful Blast Near Red Fort - VIDEO

Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls...

Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls...