Delhi Blast: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Car Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’

Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Red Fort Car Explosion, Calls Incident ‘Painful And Disturbing’ | X

New Delhi, November 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which claimed lives of around ten people and left 24 people injured.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured."

Earlier on Monday evening, a massive explosion near Red Fort Metro Station shook the national capital, killing at least ten people and injuring several others. The blast caused fires in multiple parked vehicles, prompting the Delhi Fire Department to rush several fire tenders to the spot.

Police officials have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Security alerts have also been issued across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as authorities continue to assess the situation.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, while forensic teams are examining debris from the vehicles to determine the nature of the blast.