 Reliance Ends Russian Crude Supply To SEZ Refinery Ahead Of 2026 Restrictions, Company Completes Full Shift To Non-Russian Feedstock
Reliance Ends Russian Crude Supply To SEZ Refinery Ahead Of 2026 Restrictions, Company Completes Full Shift To Non-Russian Feedstock

Reliance Ends Russian Crude Supply To SEZ Refinery Ahead Of 2026 Restrictions, Company Completes Full Shift To Non-Russian Feedstock

Reliance Industries has halted Russian crude imports at its SEZ refinery, completing an early shift to alternative feedstock ahead of product-import restrictions effective January 21, 2026. The company has fulfilled all pre-committed Russian cargoes and will redirect any future shipments to its DTA refinery, aligning operations with tightening global sanctions.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Reliance Industries has halted Russian crude imports at its SEZ refinery. |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries has stopped bringing Russian crude oil into its SEZ refinery in Mumbai, wrapping up the switch to non-Russian feedstock much earlier than required. They’re way ahead of the January 2026 deadline, so there’s no question about meeting those new product-import rules.

The company pointed out that the crude oil sent to the SEZ uses its own separate infrastructure—totally independent from the rest of Reliance’s refining operations.

A spokesperson said Reliance is honoring every Russian crude shipment it promised before October 22, 2025. They’ve already sorted out all the shipping and logistics to finish up the last of those deals. The final Russian cargo for the SEZ refinery left port on November 12, 2025, which pretty much closes the chapter on Russian crude for that facility.

Now that the transition’s done, any Russian crude arriving after November 20 will go straight to Reliance’s Domestic Tariff Area refinery. That part of the business isn’t covered by the SEZ-specific rules, so those operations will keep running without any hiccups. Reliance’s teams say all the rerouted supply should get processed smoothly.

This shift comes as sanctions and compliance rules around Russian oil keep getting tougher worldwide. By moving early, Reliance sidesteps any regulatory headaches and keeps its operations running clean.

Meanwhile, Reliance’s stock traded a bit lower on the NSE at Rs 1,545.10 around 11:27 AM—just below yesterday’s close of Rs 1,549.10. The day’s trading saw the stock move between Rs 1,557.80 at the high and Rs 1,540.10 at the low.

