Relaince Jio launches True 5G Services at MP's at the Mahakaleshwar Temple | File Photo

Jio starts its True 5G services in Madhya Pradesh by dedicating it to Lord Shiva at the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok. The Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched the Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services through a launch event.

Post a pious Puja, where the True 5G services were offered to Lord Shiva, Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said “The launch is an important milestone for MP and its people who will benefit immensely by Jio's True 5G services. I am happy to share, in less than 30 days, i.e. in January of 2023, Indore will also go live with the Jio True 5G network. 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user.''

Commenting at the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said “We are blessed to commence Jio True 5G services from the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, which is now Madhya Pradesh's first Jio True 5G Corridor. We are grateful to the MP government for extending their support in digitizing MP and taking it forward.”