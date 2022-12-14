Airtel 5G Plus now live in Lucknow | File/ Representative image

Bharti Airtel, in an exchange filing today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Lucknow.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbag, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and few other select locations, Airtel will make its services available across the city in due course of time.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch 5G service in MP from Mahakal Lok today

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Lucknow. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”