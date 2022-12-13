Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch 5G service in MP from Mahakal Lok today

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Jio True 5G service on Wednesday at 5 pm from the Mahakaal Lok corridor of the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The launch will mark the beginning of the stand-alone Jio 5G architecture with advanced 5G network in MP.

The CM will be in the city for two hours and will attend the sant sammelan and inaugurate the 5G service at Triveni Museum. CM will reach the helipad at police lines at 3.40 pm and will directly go to attend the sant sammelan. After inaugurating the telecom service at Triveni Museum, he will leave for Indore at 6.15 pm.

The collector reviewed the preparations for his visit. He inspected the sant sammelan venue near Triveni Museum Auditorium and Chardham parking and gave necessary instructions to officials.