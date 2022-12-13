Madhya Pradesh: Office purified with Ganga Jal before Janpad Panchayat president, V-P assume office in Ujjain

Newly-elected Ujjain Janpad Panchayat president Vindhya Panwar sprinkles ‘Ganga Jal’ before assuming the office, in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Janpad Panchayat office was purified by Congress workers by sprinkling ‘Ganga Jal’ and only then did the president and vice-president take charge, here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Batuks also performed Mangalpaath. Senior Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht said that there was an atmosphere of impurity in the office which was cleaned by sprinkling Ganga Jal.

The CEO administered the oath to the newly elected president of Janpad Panchayat Vindhya Panwar and the vice-president Nasir Patel. Along with him, the members also took oath taking a pledge for the development of the villages.

Even before the arrival of MLA Ramlal Malviya, senior Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht, District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel and others, one could hear and see drums being beaten with enthusiasm outside the Janpad Panchayat office. People’s representatives and their supporters expressed happiness by bursting crackers.

CEO Hemlata Sharma welcomed all the members including the president and vice-president in the Janpad Panchayat meeting hall and made everyone take a pledge to serve. MLA Ramlal Malviya said that due to the court, the voters of the rural areas and the elected public representatives of the district have emerged victorious over BJP’s arbitrary acts.

Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht said that all the members have started working by taking a pledge for the development of the village. Vashisht said that the campaign to clear the impure environment started in the Ujjain district will continue till the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.

President Vindhya Panwar said that we are committed to development. The deadlock going on in the district for almost six months regarding the oath and conference has finally ended. It is expected that now the people's representatives will do their work in a better way and set an example.