Madhya Pradesh: Civic body demands foot over-bridge on Badnawar-Ujjain road

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Following a recent accident at Satrunda Square, civic body has launched an extensive anti-encroachment drive for the benefit of pedestrians.

Encroachments on road and footpath are the main reasons for congestion in Badnawar town and often result in accidents.

The concerned authorities are yet to wake up to the need of preventive steps along the four lane road. Two wheelers jumping open dividers to cross from one side to another side of the road are a major risk on the main road.

There is a heavy rush of passengers and vehicles at these crossings from early morning till late night and the area often witnesses accidents. Many accidents have occurred at this intersection in the past but the concerned authorities are yet to wake up to the need of initiating preventive steps.

Recently, council president Meena Yadav shot off a a letter to MPRDC officials demanding construction of foot over-bridge on Badnawar-Ujjain road to protect commuters. She also urged installation of barricades on both sides of road and speed breakers to improve safety.