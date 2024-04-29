MP: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, MLA Vikrant Bhuria Face FIR Over Breach Of Rape Survivor's Privacy

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was lodged against state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Jhabua MLA Vikrant Bhuria at the the Jobat police station on Monday for allegedly sharing photos of a rape surviovr's family on social media.

This came after the two leaders visited the survivor's family on April 28, drawing large crowds and media attention.

The police stated that a woman from Jobat filed a complaint at the police station, leading to the FIR against Patwari and Bhuria. The authorities have charged both the leaders under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, all of which pertain to safeguarding the identity of sexual assault victims and minors.

When contacted, Jobat police station in-charge Sonu Shitole said only Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas could provide further details. SP Vyas confirmed the FIR but declined to offer additional information, abruptly ending the call when pressed for details.

Khargone LS Congress candidate emphasises on interests of tribals

Sendhwa: Congress Khargone Lok Sabha candidate Porlal Kharte was accorded a grand welcome in Kunjari village in Pansemal Assembly constituency on Sunday amidst recent political transitions.

The event, marked by fireworks, drums and musical performances, served as a reaffirmation of Kunjari's allegiance to the Congress.

Kharte, a key Congress figure, vowed to uphold the village's interests and combat injustice. He echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's sentiments, emphasising the tribal community's role as the guardians of the land, water and forests.

The grand reception not only celebrated the Congress's resilience but also sent a clear message to those who have shifted alliances. Kunjari's residents reiterated their commitment to the Congress cause, rejecting political opportunism and embracing their longstanding allegiance to the party.

As political dynamics evolve, Kunjari's unwavering support for Congress underscores the resilience of grassroots loyalty amidst changing landscapes.