India’s wealthy Class Is Shifting To UPI, Credit Cards Losing Their Shine — What’s Behind This Big Change?

India's Wealthy Turning to UPI, Are Credit Cards Becoming a Thing of the Past?

Mumbai: Online payments have become the first choice for almost everyone today. No need to visit ATMs again and again, no trouble of carrying cash or finding change. Among the many payment methods, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has become the most popular in India — and now, it’s gaining special attention among the country’s wealthy class.

From Vegetables to Gold — UPI Now Handles Big Payments

Earlier, UPI was mostly used for small retail payments like buying vegetables or paying tea vendors. But now, it’s being used for big-ticket purchases too. People are buying jewellery worth lakhs through UPI. In the past, such payments were usually made using debit or credit cards. Now, with just one scan from a mobile phone, large amounts can be transferred instantly. For many rich Indians, UPI has become the new status symbol, replacing shiny credit cards and cheque books.

Why Rich Indians Prefer UPI Now?

There are many reasons for the shift. When using credit cards, people often end up spending more than they actually need, as there is no fixed limit on what one can buy. This sometimes leads to unnecessary purchases. UPI, on the other hand, keeps things simple — you can only spend what you already have in your bank account.

Earlier, UPI was popular among students and used for daily needs. But now, its user-friendly design, fast processing, and no hidden charges have made it a favorite across income groups — especially the wealthy. There’s no EMI, no interest, and no delay. Just scan, pay, and go.

Smarter Spending with UPI

UPI allows people to avoid the extra spending trap of credit cards. Since it uses the actual money in your account, it encourages responsible spending. Rich individuals, too, are now seeing the value in avoiding flashy but risky tools like credit cards.