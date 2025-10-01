 Reserve Bank Of India Has No Proposal To Impose Fee On UPI Transactions: RBI Governor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReserve Bank Of India Has No Proposal To Impose Fee On UPI Transactions: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Of India Has No Proposal To Impose Fee On UPI Transactions: RBI Governor

RBI's Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that he had never said UPI could stay free forever, but he noted that someone needs to bear the costs associated with its functioning.The governor's clarification came during his address after the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

IANS Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday reiterated that the central bank has no proposal to impose a fee on transactions done through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The governor's clarification came during his address after the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Malhotra stated that he had never said UPI could stay free forever, but he noted that someone needs to bear the costs associated with its functioning. "What I said was there are costs associated with UPI transactions, and the same need to be paid for by someone," the governor said. The governor had clarified the same during the previous post-policy conferences.

Read Also
Paytm Shares Surge To 52-Week High After RBI Nod Sparks Investor Frenzy
article-image

Earlier in the morning, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed that the UPI saw 31 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 19.63 billion in September. The transaction amount also rose 21 per cent to Rs 24.90 lakh crore. Month-wise too, UPI witnessed a growth in transaction amount, from Rs 24.85 lakh crore in August. Average daily transaction amount in September stood at Rs 82,991 crore, a rise from Rs 80,177 crore in August, the NPCI data showed.

According to data, the UPI recorded 654 million average daily transaction counts in the month, up from 645 million in August. In August, the UPI transactions had crossed 20 billion for the first time in its history. UPI had earlier achieved a record of crossing 700 million transactions in a single day on August 2. Meanwhile, the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, and stick to the “neutral” policy stance.

FPJ Shorts
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Actress Nehal Vadoliya Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Attempting To Malign My Reputation'
Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Actress Nehal Vadoliya Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Attempting To Malign My Reputation'
PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit - Reports
PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit - Reports
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets German Delegation To Review Cooperation Projects
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets German Delegation To Review Cooperation Projects

A neutral stance finds a delicate balance between containing inflation without impairing growth, so it doesn't call for either stimulation or liquidity restrictions. The RBI Governor stated that the sharp drop in food prices and the reductions in the GST rate had made the inflation outlook even more benign. As a result, the RBI has changed its average inflation rate forecast from 3.1 per cent in August to 2.6 per cent for 2025–2026.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Recovers 12 Paise From All-Time Low To Close At 88.68 Against US Dollar Post RBI Policy

Rupee Recovers 12 Paise From All-Time Low To Close At 88.68 Against US Dollar Post RBI Policy

Sensex Surges 715 Points To End 8-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Climbs 225 Points On RBI MPC Decision &...

Sensex Surges 715 Points To End 8-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Climbs 225 Points On RBI MPC Decision &...

Centre Hikes Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief By 3%; To Benefit 1.18 Crore Employees, Pensioners

Centre Hikes Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief By 3%; To Benefit 1.18 Crore Employees, Pensioners

India’s Alcoholic Beverage Industry To Achieve 10–12% Revenue Growth, Driven By Steady Demand &...

India’s Alcoholic Beverage Industry To Achieve 10–12% Revenue Growth, Driven By Steady Demand &...

Maharashtra’s Big Step To Become India’s GCC Hub, ANSR Signs Historic MOU For New GCC City

Maharashtra’s Big Step To Become India’s GCC Hub, ANSR Signs Historic MOU For New GCC City