 Who Is Noel Tata? The Successor To Ratan Tata And The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts
Who Is Noel Tata? The Successor To Ratan Tata And The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Noel Tata |

The board of Tata Trusts on Friday (October 11) approved the appointment of Noel Tata as the new chairman of Tata Trusts, following the demise of his half brother Ratan Tata.

Who is Noel Tata?

Born to Naval H. Tata and Simone N. Tata, Noel has spent nearly four decades with the Tata Group, primarily focusing on the Tata's global retail operations.

His journey with the Tata Group started in 1999, and since then, he played a major part in the Tata group business.

He held various roles in the Tata Group companies which included the role of the chairman of Trent Limited since 2014 and as vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel.

Noel Tata

Noel Tata | Wikimedia Commons

Apart from this, he also held key positions at positions at Tata International Ltd., Titan Company.

Furthermore, Noel Tata is already a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trustand the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which collectively hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the group's holding company.

article-image

Noel Tata's Family

Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, the daughter of the late Pallonji Mistry. The duo have three children - Neville, Maya, and Leah.

Noel Tata's children also are trustees of various philanthropic organisations under Tata Trusts.

Trent Limited

As the chairman of Trent Limited, he played a remarkable contribution in the company from transforming it from a single store into a retail powerhouse with over 700 outlets.

Trent Limited

Trent Limited |

Tata Trusts

In the last financial year, the organisation contributed approximately USD 56 million (Rs 470 crore) in donations.

