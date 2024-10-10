 'I Feel Vacuumed In My Personal Life': Infosys's Sudha Murthy On Ratan Tata's Demise
'I Feel Vacuumed In My Personal Life': Infosys's Sudha Murthy On Ratan Tata's Demise

Underscoring the aspect of Ratan Tata's humility, Sudha Murthy further added, "He was a simple man.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Ratan Tata, an industry stalwart and, most importantly for many, a humanist, passed away on October 9.

Ratan Tata was the face of the Tata Group for decades and pioneered a humane approach in the world of business. He was revered by many for his humility.

Sudha Murthy On Ratan Tata

On the occasion of his demise, many important names have poured in with their tribute and expressed their sorrow at his passing. One such big name that has expressed their disillusionment is Infosys's Sudha Murthy.

IN PICS: 10 Lesser Known Facts About India's Visionary Philanthropist Ratan Tata
IN PICS: 10 Lesser Known Facts About India's Visionary Philanthropist Ratan Tata
Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Shares Shoot Up 10% After Modi Cabinet Approves ₹71,000 Crore Defence Deals
Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Shares Shoot Up 10% After Modi Cabinet Approves ₹71,000 Crore Defence Deals
Rohit Sharma Visits Injured Musheer Khan; Sarfaraz Khan Shares Pic On Social Media
Rohit Sharma Visits Injured Musheer Khan; Sarfaraz Khan Shares Pic On Social Media
Animal Cruelty In Navi Mumbai: Horse Found Stuffed In Moving Auto; Police Hunt For Owner After Shocking Video Surfaces
Animal Cruelty In Navi Mumbai: Horse Found Stuffed In Moving Auto; Police Hunt For Owner After Shocking Video Surfaces
The renowned philanthropist and Rajaya Sabha MP, while speaking to a news agency, said, "In my life, I met him (Ratan Tata), a man of integrity, and simplicity, always caring for others and compassionate. I really miss him. I don't think in my experience I met anyone like him."

He Was a Simple Man

Speaking about the adoration and reverence for Ratan Tata, Murthy further elucidated and said, "May I only pray, may his soul rest in peace. He was a legend; there was an era, but this is the end of an era for me... He was a person of integrity; integrity was so important. He was like that. He had enormous patience."

Underscoring the aforementioned aspect of Ratan Tata's humility, Sudha Murthy further added, "He was a simple man. I learn philanthropy in the House of Tatas only. It's my personal loss. I feel now vacuumed in my personal life."

Ratan Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on October 9.

Tata's mortal remains have been kept at the Tata Group-run National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for the general public to pay their last respects. Tata's last rites will be conducted in Mumbai's Worli on October 10, with full state honours.

