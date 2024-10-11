 Who Is Jimmy Tata? The Younger Brother Of Ratan Tata Who Chooses A Life Of Simplicity Despite His Tata Group Fortune
G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Jimmy Tata? The Younger Brother Of Ratan Tata Who Chooses A Life Of Simplicity Despite His Wealth |

When one think of the Tata family, the immediate name that comes to a common individual mind is of Ratan Tata. After the unfortunate demise of the Business Tycoon and philanthropist, Ratan Tata (86) on October 9, 2024, another name that quietly comes to the forefront is his younger brother, Jimmy Tata.

Who is Jimmy Tata?

Jimmy Tata is the younger brother of Late Ratan Tata. He lives a life far from the public eye, unlike his elder brother Ratan Tata who led the Tata Group to international prominence.

Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata

Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata | Instagram/Ratan Tata

Jimmy Tata, as per various reports, had a lesser involvement in the day-to-day workings of the family business, but that does not mean he is detached from the Tata legacy.

In fact, he holds significant shares in Tata companies such as Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and many more. Despite this wealth, he chooses to live a life that is the epitome of simplicity.

article-image

The lifestyle of Jimmy Tata came under the spotlight when Ratan Tata shared a touching black-and-white photograph of the two brothers on Instagram.

Sharing the Instagram post back then, Ratan Tata wrote, "Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy)"

The Apartment in Colaba

Furthermore, in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Harsh Vardhan Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises. shared details about Jimmy’s , noting that Jimmy lives in a modest two-bedroom apartment on the sixth floor of Hampton Court in Colaba, Mumbai.

His post read, "Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time. Low profile like the Tata group!"

Furthermore, as per various reports, Jimmy Tata is known for avoiding the trappings of modern technology. He reportedly does not own a mobile phone, preferring instead to get his information the old-fashioned way through books and newspapers.

Yet, despite his simple lifestyle, Jimmy is no ordinary man. His stake in the Tata Group makes him a wealthy individual.

