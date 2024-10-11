 Noel Tata Unanimously Elected As Chairman Of Tata Trusts; Succeeds Ratan Tata
G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Noel Tata, stepbrother of the late Ratan Tata, has been appointed as the chairman of the Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata has played an active role in the conglomerate's business, with specific attention to the company's fashion and lifestyle brand, Trent.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 9. His last rites were conducted with full state honours on October 10.

Noel Tata was at the centre of the developments, looking after the affairs at the funeral of Ratan Tata. Noel Tata has 40 years of experience in the business. Noel Tata is also a member of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Ratan Tata has another brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, who was also seen at the funeral.

Trent, under the leadership of Noel Tata, has grown to become the fourth largest company in the Tata Group.

Trent has various other popular brands under its belt, including Star, Westside and Zudio. In addition, the brand also operates the Spanish fast fashion giant, Zara.

Trent has also performed exceptionally well at the equity markets as well. In the past 5 trading sessions, Trent has gained 10.09 per cent or Rs 756.30, taking its overall value to Rs 8,254.50 per share. The company recently made headlines for its surging shares, riding on the boost from the launch of its lab-grown diamond entity, 'Pome'.

