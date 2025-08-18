HDFC Bank Services To Remain Closed For 2 Days, Check Dates & Reason

Some customer care services will remain closed on 22nd and 23rd August 2025. |

New Delhi: A big update for lakhs of HDFC Bank customers. Some customer care services will remain closed on 22nd and 23rd August 2025. These include WhatsApp Chat Banking and SMS Banking. The bank said the downtime is needed for system upgrades to provide better services.

Services Closed

From 11:00 PM on 22nd August to 6:00 AM on 23rd August (7 hours), these services will not work:

- Phone Banking IVR

- Email and Social Media support

- WhatsApp Chat Banking

- SMS Banking

If you need to block your account or card urgently, you can still call the bank’s toll-free number, which will remain active.

Services That Will Work

Some banking services will continue to function normally, such as:

- Phone Banking (with agents)

- NetBanking

- Mobile Banking

- PayZapp

- MyCards

Do 200+ Tasks from Home

HDFC Bank says customers can use NetBanking for 200+ services anytime, anywhere. Every customer automatically gets a NetBanking account. If you haven’t registered yet, you can do it free of cost online.

If your mobile number is registered with the bank, you can quickly activate NetBanking from the HDFC Bank website.