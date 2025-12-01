 Akasa Air Secures IATA's Operational Safety Audit Safety Registration In Just 3 Years Of Operations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAkasa Air Secures IATA's Operational Safety Audit Safety Registration In Just 3 Years Of Operations

Akasa Air Secures IATA's Operational Safety Audit Safety Registration In Just 3 Years Of Operations

India’s youngest airline, Akasa Air, has achieved this milestone in a record time of just over three years since commencing operations in August 2022. According to the airline, the IOSA audit was undertaken voluntarily to reinforce the airline's dedication to building and sustaining a robust safety culture.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Akasa Air earns IATA’s IOSA safety registration, marking a major milestone in its operational journey | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 01: Akasa Air achieved registration under the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme, a globally recognised benchmark of airline operational safety.

Milestone Achieved in Just Over Three Years

India’s youngest airline, Akasa Air, has achieved this milestone in a record time of just over three years since commencing operations in August 2022. According to the airline, the IOSA audit was undertaken voluntarily to reinforce the airline's dedication to building and sustaining a robust safety culture.

Airline Credits Strong Safety Mindset Across Teams

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 9th Kalaa Spandan Art Fair To Feature 4,500 Artworks At Nehru Centre From December 5–7
Mumbai News: 9th Kalaa Spandan Art Fair To Feature 4,500 Artworks At Nehru Centre From December 5–7
Karnataka To Witness Another Breakfast Diplomacy Between CM Siddaramaiah & DCM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka To Witness Another Breakfast Diplomacy Between CM Siddaramaiah & DCM DK Shivakumar
VIDEO Shows Virat Kohli Skipping Team India's Cake Cutting Celebration At Hotel After Snubbing Gautam Gambhir Inside Dressing Room
VIDEO Shows Virat Kohli Skipping Team India's Cake Cutting Celebration At Hotel After Snubbing Gautam Gambhir Inside Dressing Room
Punjab News: 2 Arms Smugglers Held With 7 Sophisticated Pistols
Punjab News: 2 Arms Smugglers Held With 7 Sophisticated Pistols

Capt. Gaurav Pathak, chief of flight safety at Akasa Air, said, "Achieving IOSA registration in just over three years is a significant milestone for Akasa and a testament to the discipline, professionalism, and safety mindset demonstrated by our teams across the organisation. We have built a strong and resilient safety culture from day one, and this recognition reinforces that we are operating at global standards.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare...
article-image

What IOSA Certification Covers

IOSA is an internationally accepted system designed to assess an airline's operational management and control processes. The comprehensive audit covers key operational areas, including flight operations, engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground operations, cargo, security, and organisational management systems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akasa Air Secures IATA's Operational Safety Audit Safety Registration In Just 3 Years Of Operations

Akasa Air Secures IATA's Operational Safety Audit Safety Registration In Just 3 Years Of Operations

India’s Q2 GDP Soars 8.2% as Exports Stay Resilient Despite US Tariffs

India’s Q2 GDP Soars 8.2% as Exports Stay Resilient Despite US Tariffs

Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong...

Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong...

Industrial Output Slips To 14-Month Low, India’s Production & Demand Indicators Signal Early Signs...

Industrial Output Slips To 14-Month Low, India’s Production & Demand Indicators Signal Early Signs...

Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 89.53 Against US Dollar: INR Hits Record Intraday Lows Amid Trade Deficit...

Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 89.53 Against US Dollar: INR Hits Record Intraday Lows Amid Trade Deficit...