Akasa Air Secures IATA's Operational Safety Audit Safety Registration In Just 3 Years Of Operations

Akasa Air earns IATA’s IOSA safety registration, marking a major milestone in its operational journey | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 01: Akasa Air achieved registration under the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme, a globally recognised benchmark of airline operational safety.

Milestone Achieved in Just Over Three Years

India’s youngest airline, Akasa Air, has achieved this milestone in a record time of just over three years since commencing operations in August 2022. According to the airline, the IOSA audit was undertaken voluntarily to reinforce the airline's dedication to building and sustaining a robust safety culture.

Airline Credits Strong Safety Mindset Across Teams

Capt. Gaurav Pathak, chief of flight safety at Akasa Air, said, "Achieving IOSA registration in just over three years is a significant milestone for Akasa and a testament to the discipline, professionalism, and safety mindset demonstrated by our teams across the organisation. We have built a strong and resilient safety culture from day one, and this recognition reinforces that we are operating at global standards.”

Also Watch:

What IOSA Certification Covers

IOSA is an internationally accepted system designed to assess an airline's operational management and control processes. The comprehensive audit covers key operational areas, including flight operations, engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground operations, cargo, security, and organisational management systems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/