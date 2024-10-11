Remembering The 'TITAN': Indorians Recall Ratan Tata’s Humbleness, Philanthropy And Inspiring Nature

Ratan Tata | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man admired not just as a towering industrialist but as a compassionate leader and philanthropist, passed away leaving behind his contributions in various sectors. The city was deeply shaken by the passing of Ratan Tata.

His legacy of integrity, social responsibility and personal involvement in humanitarian efforts left an indelible mark and his loss has been felt as both a personal and collective tragedy. Across various sectors, from business communities to ordinary citizens, heartfelt tributes poured in, reflecting the profound impact he had on people's lives.

Excerpts:

“Ratan Tata wasn’t just a leader; he was an icon of humility, vision and resilience. Having worked at Tata Steel for 8 years as I started my career, I had the honour of experiencing his incredible leadership and values first-hand. His presence shaped not just the organisation but also everyone who had the privilege of working with him. He built more than just businesses—he built a culture of trust and integrity that shaped everyone who worked under him. His loss is deeply personal, but his values and legacy will continue to inspire us every day.”

Prof Himanshu Rai Director, IIM Indore

-Prof Himanshu Rai Director, IIM Indore

“Ratan Tata was not only a visionary business leader but also an extraordinary human being. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and nation-building are unparalleled, making him a role model for people of all age groups. He embodied humility, integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence, values that continue to inspire students, entrepreneurs and professionals alike. At IIT Indore, we look up to his legacy of ethical leadership and innovation, which will remain a guiding force for generations. His absence will be felt deeply, but his vision will forever illuminate our path forward."

Prof Suhas Joshi Director, IIT Indore

- Prof Suhas Joshi Director, IIT Indore

“We joined millions of Indians in mourning the sad demise of Ratan Tata, an extraordinary leader, visionary, and philanthropist. RRCAT remembers the interaction and his keen interest in the Lab-to-Land translation of RRCAT's SHIVAY technology, a device with unique features, being developed with Tata Motors for the surface transport of food and vaccines under refrigeration.”

Unmesh D Malshe Director RRCAT

-Unmesh D Malshe Director RRCAT

“Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist of the country and was a true gem. He was known not only for his achievement as an industrialist but for the welfare of the society and country as well. MGM Medical College and associated hospitals were also benefitted by the CSR down by the companies under his umbrella. It is an irreparable loss to the nation and we will miss him always.”

Dr Sanjay Dixit Dean, MGM Medical College

-Dr Sanjay Dixit Dean, MGM Medical College

“There is a lot to say about Ratan Tata, but I would like to highlight a gesture from Tata Steel during the pandemic. Tata Steel is one of our customers and while many clients during COVID-19 announced delays in payments by 10 to 15 days, Tata Steel consistently paid on time or even ahead of schedule. The values and principles upheld by Tata Group are deeply ingrained in its employees as well. Ratan Tata's approach to charity was unique—unlike many, he personally met with the people he was helping, offering his support directly.”

Rajeev Gupta Managing Director, Supreme Rolls and Shears Private Limited and Malwa Precision Private Limited

- Rajeev Gupta Managing Director, Supreme Rolls and Shears Private Limited and Malwa Precision Private Limited

“We have lost a giant of the industry. Our association with Tata Chemicals spans 82 years and Ratan Tata was much more than a great industrialist—he was an exceptional philanthropist and a remarkable human being. It was these qualities that propelled him to such great heights. His approach to handling crises was unique; after the Taj Hotel attack, he personally visited every affected household. After his demise, many industrialists reached out to us, offering their condolences due to our long-standing connection with Tata Chemicals.

Sushil Sureka Former general secretary Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries

-Sushil Sureka Former general secretary Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries

“Ratan Tata's integrity and honesty have propelled him to great heights. He undoubtedly deserves international recognition as well. He was instrumental in taking the Indian market to the global stage. Every project he undertook was met with success, a testament to his vision and leadership.”

Manoharlal Dalal Senior advocate

-Manoharlal Dalal Senior advocate

"Ratan Tata was not only an industrialist but also an inspiration to many. His contributions are beyond words. Despite being such a prominent business tycoon, he always remained humble and connected with people from all walks of life, regardless of age, gender, or status. I would like to pay tribute to him, as his qualities set him apart from others."

Rameshwar Gupta Ex ADM Indore, President Abhyas Mandal Indore

-Rameshwar Gupta Ex ADM Indore, President Abhyas Mandal Indore

Tata Honoured With IMA Life Time Achievement Award In 2009

Iconic industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata whose death has saddened the whole country, was honoured by the city in 2009. Indore Management Association (IMA) gave him the ‘Life Time Outstanding Achievement Award’ in its International Management Conclave held at Abhay Prashal. Santosh Muchhal, of IMA informed that due to some reason Tata could not come to receive the award and Ravi Kant, Managing Director, of Tata Motors had received the award on his behalf.