Trent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'

Luxury retailer Trent is the current favourite of the market, as the company shares continue to make gains at the Dalal Street. The Tata Group-owned retailer that also runs other franchises, including Spanish fast fashion brand Zara, saw major gains in the intraday trade on Tuesday, October 8.

Pome and Pompus

The company shares appear to have started from where it had left on Tuesday. In the early hours of the day's trade, as the larger market was trading in green with optimism, the company shares also blossomed in green. The intraday gains have expanded beyond 2 per cent.

These developments came to pass after the Tata group-owned company launched its new lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome'. The brand was launched in Westside stores.

The company claims that Pome sells a variety of Laboratory-Grown Diamond or LGD jewellery that is created just like real diamonds.

These items in the collection include bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings.

Lab-Grown Diamond

Here, a lab-grown diamond or LGD, is a diamond that has identical chemical properties to those of a natural diamond. The distinguishing factor, needles to say, stems from the means of procurement. As the LGD are made in labs, unlike natural diamonds, which are obtained through mining.

Trent Shares Set Trend

Coming to the company shares, the stock value has been on the rise since the beginning of the day. Trent stock prices have risen by a whopping 9.38 per cent or 706.40 points, bolting past the Rs 8,000 per share mark.

In the past month of trade, the gains at Dalal Street are much greater, as the company shares prices rose by 15.39 per cent in the past month.

Continuing the rally in green, Trent shares further rose by 2.40 per cent or Rs 193.00 on Wednesday. This took the overall value of the shares to Rs 8,234.95 per piece.