 Trent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTrent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'

Trent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'

The company shares appear to have started from where it had left on Tuesday. In the early hours of the day's trade, as the larger market was trading in green with optimism, the company shares also blossomed in green. The intraday gains have expanded beyond 2 per cent.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

Luxury retailer Trent is the current favourite of the market, as the company shares continue to make gains at the Dalal Street. The Tata Group-owned retailer that also runs other franchises, including Spanish fast fashion brand Zara, saw major gains in the intraday trade on Tuesday, October 8.

Pome and Pompus

The company shares appear to have started from where it had left on Tuesday. In the early hours of the day's trade, as the larger market was trading in green with optimism, the company shares also blossomed in green. The intraday gains have expanded beyond 2 per cent.

Read Also
French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva
article-image
The company claims that Pome sells a variety of Laboratory-Grown Diamond or LGD jewellery that is created just like real diamonds.

The company claims that Pome sells a variety of Laboratory-Grown Diamond or LGD jewellery that is created just like real diamonds. | Nevermind Diamonds

These developments came to pass after the Tata group-owned company launched its new lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome'. The brand was launched in Westside stores.

FPJ Shorts
RITES Shares Shoot 9% After Bagging Major Deal With UAE-Based Etihad Rail
RITES Shares Shoot 9% After Bagging Major Deal With UAE-Based Etihad Rail
PM Modi Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Congratulates Him For Historic Win
PM Modi Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Congratulates Him For Historic Win
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power Stock Bounces Back With 5% Surge; Check For More Details
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power Stock Bounces Back With 5% Surge; Check For More Details
'Congress Is A Parasitic Party That Swallows Its Allies,' Says PM Modi
'Congress Is A Parasitic Party That Swallows Its Allies,' Says PM Modi

The company claims that Pome sells a variety of Laboratory-Grown Diamond or LGD jewellery that is created just like real diamonds. 

These items in the collection include bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings.

Read Also
V-Mart, Trent & ABFR Shares Decline As Major Retailers Reel In Red
article-image

Lab-Grown Diamond

Here, a lab-grown diamond or LGD, is a diamond that has identical chemical properties to those of a natural diamond. The distinguishing factor, needles to say, stems from the means of procurement. As the LGD are made in labs, unlike natural diamonds, which are obtained through mining.

Read Also
Dow Jones, Nasdaq & S&P 500 Feel Pressure From Oil Boil; Brent Crude Crosses $80
article-image

Trent Shares Set Trend

Coming to the company shares, the stock value has been on the rise since the beginning of the day. Trent stock prices have risen by a whopping 9.38 per cent or 706.40 points, bolting past the Rs 8,000 per share mark.

In the past month of trade, the gains at Dalal Street are much greater, as the company shares prices rose by 15.39 per cent in the past month.

Continuing the rally in green, Trent shares further rose by 2.40 per cent or Rs 193.00 on Wednesday. This took the overall value of the shares to Rs 8,234.95 per piece.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RITES Shares Shoot 9% After Bagging Major Deal With UAE-Based Etihad Rail

RITES Shares Shoot 9% After Bagging Major Deal With UAE-Based Etihad Rail

Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power Stock Bounces Back With 5% Surge; Check For More Details

Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power Stock Bounces Back With 5% Surge; Check For More Details

Ducati Launches Icon Dark and Full Throttle: New Additions to the 2025 Scrambler Lineup

Ducati Launches Icon Dark and Full Throttle: New Additions to the 2025 Scrambler Lineup

Rappid Valves Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Stellar Debut Last Week

Rappid Valves Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Stellar Debut Last Week

Trent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'

Trent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'