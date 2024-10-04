V-Mart, Trent & ABFR Shares Decline As Major Retailers Reel In Red

As the Indian markets continue to exhibit their worst performance in weeks, major retail shares, including the likes of DMart, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, V-Mart Retail, and Trent Ltd., were trading in red on Friday, October 4. The company shares have suffered dearly in the past trading sessions or the past week of trade.

Dmart

On Friday, the company shares further declined by over a mammoth 3 per cent. These developments came to pass as the company published its Q2 updates.

In this, as per an exchange filing, the company reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 14,050.32 crore for the second quarter of FY25. This, according to reports, fell below the market estimates.

In addition to the Q2 updates, the American broking firm Citi maintained a negative 'sell' rating on the stock. Citi put a target price of Rs 3,350, which is much lower than its current Rs 4,768.75, which is nearly 29 per cent lower.

Company Shares Dip Voluminously

The company shares have declined significantly over the past 5 trading sessions. The company shares dropped by 7.42 per cent or Rs 381.95 in this week.

As of Friday, the company shares continued to be in the red territory. The shares that opened at Rs 4,875.00 maintained a low trajectory throughout the day. At the time of writing, the company shares dropped by 3.59 per cent or Rs 177.40. This took the value of the shares to Rs 4,765.20 per piece.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd

When it comes to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, the company shares dropped by a mammoth 2.37 per cent or Rs 8.15 on Friday.

This took the overall value of shares to Rs 336.20 per share. This only marks an extension in the losses, as the company shares have declined by 5.67 per cent in the past 5 trading sessions.



V-Mart Retail Ltd

When it comes to V-Mart Retail, the company shares dropped and saw a decline in its value. The company shares dropped by 0.74 per cent or Rs 32.55, on Friday; this took the overall value of the shares to Rs 4,357.50 per share.

Unlike other shares in this list, V-Mart had a better week, having made gains of 11.01 per cent in this week's trade.

Trent Ltd

The Tata Group-owned Trent also saw a decline of 0.93 per cent or Rs 69.90 in its value.

This stock also dropped by 5.92 per cent in the recently concluded 5 trading sessions.

Shoppers Stop Ltd

Another name from the retail sector, Shoppers Stop, was an outlier in today's proceedings. The company shares gained a mammoth 1.24 per cent or Rs 9.75, in its value.

This took the overall value of the shares to Rs 793.45. However, it needs to be noted, that the company shares have suffered colossal damages over the past five trading sessions, losing a mammoth 9.25 per cent or Rs 80.90 in five days.