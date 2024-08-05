109 Companies To Declare Q1 Earnings Today Along With Tata Chemicals, ONGC, BEML & Bharti Airtel

A number of giants listed on bourses, including Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., broadband service provider Bharti Hexacom, state-run ONGC, consumer goods juggernaut Marico, Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd., and telecom behemoth Bharti Airtel, will release their first-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024–25.

Along with Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Devyani International, Indian defence manufacturing giant BEML Ltd., Tata Chemicals, Paras Defense and Space Technologies, and Honeywell Automation India Ltd., will be releasing their Q1 results today.

List of companies releasing their earnings

7NR retail Ltd.

Arco leasing Ltd.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.

Aban offshore Ltd.

Abirami financial services (India) Ltd.

Acs technologies Ltd.

Amj land holdings Ltd.

Ams polymers Ltd.

Andhra paper Ltd.

Ashoka refineries Ltd

Avanti feeds Ltd..

Beml Ltd.

Bharti airtel Ltd.

Bharti hexacom Ltd.

Bhilwara spinners Ltd.

BLS international services Ltd.

BLS eServices Ltd.

Brigade enterprises Ltd

Bsl Ltd.

Century enka Ltd.

Century plyboards (i) Ltd.

Chartered logistics Ltd.

Cosyn Ltd.

Cupid Ltd.

Deepak nitrite Ltd.

Deep industries Ltd.

Dev information technology Ltd.

Devyani international Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi fabrics Ltd.

Divyashakti Ltd.

Eih Associated hotels Ltd.

Empire industries Ltd.

Epic energy Ltd.

Exicom telesystems Ltd.

Fairchem organics Ltd.

Gallops enterprise Ltd.

Genus prime infra Ltd.

Gold coin health foods Ltd.

Grandma trading & agencies Ltd.

Gujarat state fertilizers & chemicals Ltd.

Hardcastle & waud mfg.co.Ltd.

Hawkins cookers Ltd.

Hindustan Construction Co., Ltd.

H.g. infra engineering Ltd.

Hindustan hardy Ltd.

Hle glascoat Ltd.

Honeywell automation India Ltd.

H.s.India Ltd.

Hypersoft technologies Ltd.

Indraprastha medical corp.Ltd.

Kanoria chemicals & industries Ltd.

Kashyap telemedicines Ltd.

Kcl infra projects Ltd.

Krypton industries Ltd.

Lords ishwar hotels limited

Manali petrochemical Ltd.

Mangalam cement Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Mayukh dealtrade Ltd.

Mirza international Ltd.

Monte carlo fashions Ltd.

Motherson sumi wiring India Ltd.

Mukand Ltd.

Nova iron & steel Ltd.

Nureca Ltd.

Oil and natural gas corporation Ltd.

Orient cement Ltd.

Oseaspre consultants Ltd.

Palm jewels Ltd.

Paos industries Ltd.

Paras Defense and space technologies Ltd.

Photon capital advisors Ltd.

Pro clb global Ltd.

Protean egov technologies Ltd.

Radhe developers (India) Ltd.

Raghuvir synthetics Ltd.

Royale manor hotels & industries Ltd.

Refex industries limited

Ravindra energy Ltd.

Reliance home finance Ltd.

Keystone Realty Ltd.

Sandur manganese & iron Ore Ltd.

Sayaji hotels Ltd.

Schneider electric infrastructure Ltd.

Som distilleries & breweries Ltd.

Sea tv network Ltd.

Sayaji hotels (pune) Ltd.

Shreyans industries Ltd.

Sindu valley technologies Ltd.

Sip industries Ltd.

Sms pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun pharma advanced research company Ltd.

Spenta international Ltd.

Subex Ltd.

Suven life sciences Ltd.

Swadha nature Ltd.

Syrma sgs technology Ltd.

Tajgvk hotels & resorts Ltd.

Tata chemicals Ltd.

Tribhovandas bhimji zaveri Ltd.

Technojet consultants Ltd.

Triveni turbine Ltd.

Updater services Ltd.

Uniroyal industries Ltd.

Vandana knitwear Ltd.

Vijaya diagnostic centre Ltd.

Vinyl chemicals (India) Ltd.

Vmart retail Ltd.

VRL logistics Ltd.

Yesterday's Q1 results

SBI Q1 FY25

For the first quarter of the current financial year, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported an almost flat standalone net profit of Rs 17,035 crore on Saturday. The largest public sector lender in the nation reported a Rs 16,884 crore net profit for the April–June quarter of 2023–2024.

Compared to Rs 1,08,039 crore a year earlier, the bank's total income increased to Rs 1,22,688 crore in the first quarter. The bank's interest income for the quarter came to Rs 1,11,526 crore, as opposed to Rs 95,975 crore during the same period last year.

Delhivery Q1 FY25

For the June quarter of FY25, logistics company Delhivery reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 54 crore on Friday. The company lost Rs 89 crore during the same period last year. The quarter's revenue came to Rs 2,172 crore.

According to a statement from the company, it was Rs 1,930 crore during the same period last year. Additionally, in Q1 FY25, EBITDA (earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was Rs 97 crore. EBITDA for the same period last year was Rs 13 crore.

