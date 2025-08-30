 India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Grows 984.69 Million At The End Of July, Marking 0.51% Monthly Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Broadband Subscriber Base Grows 984.69 Million At The End Of July, Marking 0.51% Monthly Growth

India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Grows 984.69 Million At The End Of July, Marking 0.51% Monthly Growth

The largest broadband providers in the country include Bharti Airtel at 307.07 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea at 127.58 million, BSNL at 34.27 million and Atria Convergence Technologies at 2.34 million.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s broadband subscriber base grew from 979.71 million at the end of June to 984.69 million at the end of July, marking a monthly growth of 0.51 per cent, the government said on Friday. The growth was led by mobile broadband services, which continue to dominate with 930.41 million users, followed by fixed wired broadband at 45.49 million and fixed wireless broadband at 8.79 million.

While mobile broadband grew 0.39 per cent, wired broadband saw a higher monthly growth of 1.80 per cent, and fixed wireless broadband registered the fastest rise at 7.09 per cent during July. The largest broadband providers in the country include Bharti Airtel at 307.07 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea at 127.58 million, BSNL at 34.27 million and Atria Convergence Technologies at 2.34 million.

Read Also
India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 13.81%, Driven By Increased Shipments To US, UK, Germany,...
article-image

In the wireline segment, subscribers rose to 48.11 million in July from 47.49 million a month earlier, registering a growth of 1.32 per cent. BSNL, MTNL and APSFL together held about 20.5 per cent of this market.

The wireless subscriber base, including mobile and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), also grew slightly to 1,171.91 million in July from 1,170.88 million in June. While urban subscriptions increased by 0.50 per cent to 641.03 million, rural subscriptions fell by 0.40 per cent to 530.88 million.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Grows 984.69 Million At The End Of July, Marking 0.51% Monthly Growth
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Grows 984.69 Million At The End Of July, Marking 0.51% Monthly Growth
Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET
Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET
Baby's Day Out! Jannik Sinner's Adorable Moment With His Youngest Fan Melts Hearts At US Open 2025; Video
Baby's Day Out! Jannik Sinner's Adorable Moment With His Youngest Fan Melts Hearts At US Open 2025; Video
India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 13.81%, Driven By Increased Shipments To US, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, & China
India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 13.81%, Driven By Increased Shipments To US, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, & China

The government also said that India received 15.41 million requests for mobile number portability (MNP) during July. With 984.69 million broadband connections and over 1.22 billion total telephone subscribers, India continues to consolidate its position as the world’s second-largest telecom market, driven by mobile data usage, growing fixed broadband adoption, and rapid 5G expansion.

Meanwhile, in the previous month, the total number of broadband subscribers was 979.71 million, up by 0.5 per cent from 974.87 million at the end of May, as per the TRAI data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Grows 984.69 Million At The End Of July, Marking 0.51% Monthly...

India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Grows 984.69 Million At The End Of July, Marking 0.51% Monthly...

India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 13.81%, Driven By Increased Shipments To US, UK, Germany,...

India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 13.81%, Driven By Increased Shipments To US, UK, Germany,...

India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30

India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30

Over 10 lakh Passenger Vehicles Sold In India, Maharashtra Tops Sales Charts With 1.19 Lakh Units...

Over 10 lakh Passenger Vehicles Sold In India, Maharashtra Tops Sales Charts With 1.19 Lakh Units...

Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor On Investor Behaviour & Financial Freedom

Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor On Investor Behaviour & Financial Freedom