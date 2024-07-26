Central Railway Partners With DMart Foundation To Enhance Sanitation Facilities At CSMT Station |

Central Railway is committed to provide the best facilities to its passengers and is very sensitive towards problems faced by women commuters. In its endeavor to provide better facilities, Central Railway has entered into a significant partnership with DMart Foundation to enhance the sanitation facilities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

"A Memorandum of Understanding has been entered into by Mumbai Division of CR and DMart for upgradation and maintenance of the toilet blocks at CSMT for a period of 5 years as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives" said an official of CR.

"The latest development in this regard has been upgradation of ladies toilet block and gents urinal area in the suburban concourse which has been completed and opened for passengers on 20th July 2024 As part of the upgradation, 14 toilet blocks have been provided in the ladies block (7 Indian & 7 Western) including 1 for Divyangjan and 41 urinals have been provided in the gents urinal block" he said.

"Toilet blocks have been provided at 03 locations i.e. on PF No- 18(adjacent to waiting room), Main line concourse and suburban concourse. The blocks have been provided with a very good exhaust system to prevent bad odour and a total of 35 personnel have being deputed round the clock for cleaning and maintenance. DMart Foundation has deployed dedicated staff members round the clock to ensure the continuous upkeep of the toilet facilities. The maintenance are of the highest standard, aimed at providing passengers with a comfortable and sanitary experience during their travels" official further added.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is an NSG-1 Category station on Mumbai Division/Central railway dealing with Non-suburban as well as suburban traffic. The station has 07 suburban platforms and 11 long distance mail express platforms. The average footfall of passengers per day at CSMT is more than 11 Lakhs.

"This collaboration will address and alleviate passenger complaints related to the maintenance of restroom facilities at CSMT. Central Railway is optimistic that this proactive step will not only enhance the overall passenger experience but also contribute to a positive and hygienic atmosphere at one of the busiest railway stations on the Indian Railways’ network" stated an official.

In addition to CSMT, Central Railway and DMart Foundation have also collaborated for the maintenance of toilet blocks at Byculla and Ghatkopar stations. This collaboration is a testament to Central Railway's commitment to fostering a clean and hygienic environment for railway passengers.