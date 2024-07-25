Mumbai: Over 150 Dead Rats Found In CSMT Motorman Lobby; Central Railway Staff Raises Health Concerns

Captain ---- Moterman sitting out side of the CSMT lobby on Thursday. |

Mumbai: Moterman's of Central railway alleged that nearly 150 rats have been found dead over the past four days in the motorman and train manager lobby of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The discovery has sparked significant health concerns among railway staff and commuters alike. Due to this problem moterman and train manager are forced to sit out side of the lobby since last few days.

However Central Railways spokesperson said, only 80 to 85 rat were found dead. "It has prompted action from authorities, with a substantial fine of Rs five lakh imposed on the cleaning agency responsible for maintenance, which is outsourced" said spokesperson of CR.

Vivek Shishodia, a Motorman and also Divisional Chairman of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, brought attention to the issue, highlighting its potential health implications for staff members. According to Shishodia around 150 dead rat were found till the date in the noterman lobby of CSMT.

Shishodia expressed alarm over the continuous appearance of dead rats in the lobby, which serves as a common area for motormen and guards of the over thousand suburban trains originating or terminating at CSMT daily. "This is a serious issue that needs urgent investigation," he emphasized, "as it could adversely affect the health of motormen and guards."

As a response to the problem, motormen and guards have opted to relocate outside the lobby in recent days. One motorman explained, "Due to the foul smell emanating from the dead rats, it has become unbearable to use the lobby. Some of us have started using masks to mitigate the smell." The odor has also reportedly spread to nearby areas including the suburban concourse.

Sources said that the sudden rat deaths may have been caused by deliberate poisoning. They noted that the Motorman lobby is situated near the recently repaired toilet block of the suburban section, indicating a possible link to ongoing cleaning activities.

Apart from that sources also indicated that the lobby was recently inspected by a senior official. Prior to its inception, the agency responsible conducted a deep cleaning after that problem started.

"Railway administration need to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the rat deaths and to implement measures to prevent recurrence" said another moterman.