 Mumbai: Over 150 Dead Rats Found In CSMT Motorman Lobby; Central Railway Staff Raises Health Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Over 150 Dead Rats Found In CSMT Motorman Lobby; Central Railway Staff Raises Health Concerns

Mumbai: Over 150 Dead Rats Found In CSMT Motorman Lobby; Central Railway Staff Raises Health Concerns

The discovery has sparked significant health concerns among railway staff and commuters alike. Due to this problem moterman and train manager are forced to sit out side of the lobby since last few days.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Captain ---- Moterman sitting out side of the CSMT lobby on Thursday. |

Mumbai: Moterman's of Central railway alleged that nearly 150 rats have been found dead over the past four days in the motorman and train manager lobby of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The discovery has sparked significant health concerns among railway staff and commuters alike. Due to this problem moterman and train manager are forced to sit out side of the lobby since last few days.

However Central Railways spokesperson said, only 80 to 85 rat were found dead. "It has prompted action from authorities, with a substantial fine of Rs five lakh imposed on the cleaning agency responsible for maintenance, which is outsourced" said spokesperson of CR.

Vivek Shishodia, a Motorman and also Divisional Chairman of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, brought attention to the issue, highlighting its potential health implications for staff members. According to Shishodia around 150 dead rat were found till the date in the noterman lobby of CSMT.

Shishodia expressed alarm over the continuous appearance of dead rats in the lobby, which serves as a common area for motormen and guards of the over thousand suburban trains originating or terminating at CSMT daily. "This is a serious issue that needs urgent investigation," he emphasized, "as it could adversely affect the health of motormen and guards."

As a response to the problem, motormen and guards have opted to relocate outside the lobby in recent days. One motorman explained, "Due to the foul smell emanating from the dead rats, it has become unbearable to use the lobby. Some of us have started using masks to mitigate the smell." The odor has also reportedly spread to nearby areas including the suburban concourse.

Sources said that the sudden rat deaths may have been caused by deliberate poisoning. They noted that the Motorman lobby is situated near the recently repaired toilet block of the suburban section, indicating a possible link to ongoing cleaning activities.

Apart from that sources also indicated that the lobby was recently inspected by a senior official. Prior to its inception, the agency responsible conducted a deep cleaning after that problem started.

Read Also
Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On...
article-image

"Railway administration need to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the rat deaths and to implement measures to prevent recurrence" said another moterman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disgusting! Woman Finds Dead Insect In Veg Burger Ordered From Burger King In Mumbai; Shares VIDEO &...

Disgusting! Woman Finds Dead Insect In Veg Burger Ordered From Burger King In Mumbai; Shares VIDEO &...

Mumbai: Over 150 Dead Rats Found In CSMT Motorman Lobby; Central Railway Staff Raises Health...

Mumbai: Over 150 Dead Rats Found In CSMT Motorman Lobby; Central Railway Staff Raises Health...

Mira-Bhayandar: BJP Launches 'Gaddha Bharo' Agitation Against Potholes In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: BJP Launches 'Gaddha Bharo' Agitation Against Potholes In Mira Road

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging In Several Areas Disrupting Lives &...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging In Several Areas Disrupting Lives &...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reverses Decision To Lease Historic Ghodbunder Fort Amid Public Uproar

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reverses Decision To Lease Historic Ghodbunder Fort Amid Public Uproar