 French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva
A 50-year-old rare diamond necklace, rumoured to have links with the French royalty, is set to auction in October.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
300-carat diamond necklace set to auction in October | Image courtesy: Sotheby's Instagram

A rare diamond necklace, rumoured to have links with the French royalty, is making headlines as it heads to auction at the end of October after a 50-year absence from the public eye. Sotheby's has just unveiled this bejewelled neckpiece, considered one of the rarest diamond jewellery ever to be auctioned. This late 18th-century treasure weighs approximately 300 carats and made its first public appearance this week. 

According to the brand, the origin of this magnificent jewel is unknown, but it was likely created just before the French Revolution. Sotheby's revealed in their post, "In 1937, Marjorie Paget, Marchioness of Anglesey, wore the piece to the coronation of King George VI, immortalised in her coronation robes by photographer Cecil Beaton. In 1953, her daughter-in-law attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II wearing the same ensemble of heirloom jewels."

Image courtesy: Sotheby's Instagram

Reportedly, the necklace is estimated to be valued at over USD 2.8 million (23.42 crore Indian rupees)

As stated to Reuters by Andres White Correal, Chairman and Head of Royal and Noble Sales at Sotheby’s for Europe and the Middle East, "Diamonds were always repurposed, and because the mines of Golconda in India went extinct at the end of the 18th century, most 18th-century jewels were broken up to keep up with fashion. So, to have an 18th-century jewel intact of this magnitude, size, and importance of the diamonds is exceptionally rare."

article-image

The necklace will be on public display in London from September 24, 2024, to September 25, 2024. Following its London showcase, it will travel to major cities, including Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Taipei, and Dubai, before the Royal and Noble Jewels live auction at Sotheby's Geneva on November 11. Bidding will officially open on October 25.

