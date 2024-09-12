Labourer Finds Rare 32.80-Carat Diamond In Panna Mines, Cost Estimated To Be Crores Of Rupees; Auction Soon

Representative Image |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer in Panna has stumbled upon a rare 32.80-carat diamond while working in the region's famous mines. The diamond, of exceptional gem quality, was found by Swamidin Pal, who had been leasing land for mining from the district’s diamond office for the past five years.

Swamidin, who had been struggling to support his family through manual labor, was overjoyed upon discovering the sparkling diamond. He immediately took the diamond to the district diamond office, where it was weighed and deposited. Experts have estimated that the diamond’s value could be in crores, though the final price will be determined at auction.

Diamond found by the labourer |

Read Also MP State Election Commission Successfully Conducts Paperless Voting Process For First Time In...

Swamidin shared his excitement, saying that the proceeds from the diamond auction will greatly improve the financial situation of his family. He hopes to provide a better future for his children with the money.

Anupam Singh, a diamond expert in Panna, confirmed that the diamond is of gem quality, which commands a high price in the market. The diamond will be presented in an upcoming auction, where its true value will be revealed. This discovery once again highlights Panna's reputation for producing valuable diamonds, changing the fortunes of many locals.