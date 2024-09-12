 Labourer Finds Rare 32.80-Carat Diamond In Panna Mines, Cost Estimated To Be Crores Of Rupees; Auction Soon
Experts have estimated that the diamond’s value could be in crores, though the final price will be determined at auction.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer in Panna has stumbled upon a rare 32.80-carat diamond while working in the region's famous mines. The diamond, of exceptional gem quality, was found by Swamidin Pal, who had been leasing land for mining from the district’s diamond office for the past five years.

Swamidin, who had been struggling to support his family through manual labor, was overjoyed upon discovering the sparkling diamond. He immediately took the diamond to the district diamond office, where it was weighed and deposited. Experts have estimated that the diamond’s value could be in crores, though the final price will be determined at auction.

