Ratan Tata's 'Unlimited Care' For Tito: Philanthropist Earmarked Special Fund For Pet Dog In His ₹10,000 Crore Will

Tata Group's former chairman-emeritus Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was later cremated in Mumbai's Worli on October 10.

Ratan Tata Leaves A Part For Tito

His mortal physical form may no longer be with us anymore, but Tata's tale of humbleness and care continues to trickle down into discourses in the public domain.

Ratan Tata was not only known but also renowned for his love for animals, particularly domesticated animals. In fact, the scene of his pet dog 'Goa', whom he had adopted from Goa, bidding adieu to his owner touched hearts and souls.

In another tale from the life of one of Tata's little companions, it is being learnt that one of his other dogs, Tito, will be given 'unlimted care' even after the passing of his master.

Unlimited Care For Tito

Ratan Tata, as per a report from Times of India, made a specific provision to accommodate a special section that would allow earmarking of resources for his pet dog Tito, a German Shepherd.

According to reports, Tito is under the care of Ratan Tata's long-time associate and personal chef, Rajan Shaw. Ratan Tata is also said to have earmarked some of his fortune to others outside of his family, including his former staffers.

Ratan Tata's Fortune

Ratan Tata's mammoth fortune is estimated to be worth more than Rs 10,000 crore.

He also reported to have left assets to his foundation. In addition, Tata also left part of his assets to his ailing brother Jimmy Tata and half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy.

After Ratan Tata's demise, his half-brother and head of Trent, Tata Capital Investments Noel Tata, took charge of Tata Trusts | File Pic

After Ratan Tata's demise, his half-brother and head of Trent, Tata Capital Investments Noel Tata, took charge of Tata Trusts after the board unanimously chose him for the position. The Tata Group is estimated to be worth USD 403 billion.

Ratan Tata himself had a net worth of Rs 7,900 crore. He named lawyer Darius Khambata and associate Mehli Mistry, who is part of the Mistry family, as executors of his will, along with half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy.