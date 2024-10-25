Nasdaq Recovers After Decline; Dow Jones Continues To Be In Red Amid Uncertainties

NYSE |

The US markets have not had the best past few trading days, as the major indices have seen a dip in their prospects in recent trading avenues.

The Volatile World

The impending US presidential elections and the volatility that it emits, in addition to ever-growing uncertainty in the Middle East, and the recent interest rate cuts from the US Fed have not had a long-lasting impact.

In addition, the earning cycle and the development in the balance sheets are also bound to its impact.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

On Thursday, October 25, the picture was little different, with some indices closing day the in green with some minor gains.

The oldest of the lot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, once again closed in red with a 0.33 per cent or 140.59 points, drop in its value, taking its total value to 42,374.36.

This index has dropped a mammoth 1.88 per cent in the past five trading sessions.

S&P 500

When we look at the S&P 500, the index, unlike Dow Jones, closed the day in green. In the past five trading sessions, the S&P has lost 0.85 per cent or 49.57 points of value.

On Thursday, the market was a little kind to the index, as it closed at 5,809.86 points after making gains of 0.21 per cent or 12.44 points.

Nasdaq Composite

The tech-heavy Nasdaq riding on the Tesla wave had the best outing with gains of 0.76 per cent or 138.83 points on Thursday.

Nasdaq also has suffered in the recent trading sessions with a loss of 0.27 per cent or 50.52 points, in the recent five days of trade.

Russell 2000 Index

With the Russell 2000, this index designated for crucial small-cap businesses, had a breather on Thursday as it closed for the day's trade with gains of 0.23 per cent or 5.08 points, closing for the day's trade on 2,218.92 points.

This is pertinent, as the index lost a major 2.84 per cent or 64.83 points in its total value.

Crude Oil

Meanwhile, the crude oil prices after a mini-hiatus are creeping up again. As of October 25, the benchmark Brent crude rose to USD 74.66 per barrel. The other benchmark, the West Texas Index (WTI), jumped to USD 70.47 per barrel.