 Tata Motors, Mahindra & Maruti Suzuki Shares In Red As Hyundai Makes A Disastrous Debut At Dalal Street
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Motors, Mahindra & Maruti Suzuki Shares In Red As Hyundai Makes A Disastrous Debut At Dalal Street

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Maruti Suzuki Shares In Red As Hyundai Makes A Disastrous Debut At Dalal Street

At the time of writing, Hyundai shares were trading with a deficit of 5.30 per cent or Rs 103.80, with the value of shares standing at Rs 1,856.20.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Hyundai Motors India, one of the major names in the Indian passenger vehicle segment, debuted at Dalal Street as the company executives rang the bell at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.

Hyundai's Starting Trouble

The start, however, was far from ideal, as the shares of the Indian arm of the Korean automobile company landed on Dalal Street with a decline of over 5 per cent.

At the time of writing, Hyundai shares were trading with a deficit of 5.30 per cent or Rs 103.80, with the value of shares standing at Rs 1,856.20.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut
'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested

The shares of other major automobile companies in the passenger vehicles (PV) segment saw a major decline in the intraday trade on Tuesday, October 22. The share prices of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra were all trading in red, in the early hours of the trading session.

Read Also
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing
article-image

Tata Motors Ltd

The shares of this Tata group have not had the best past few quarters at the equity markets. The automobile maker even fell behind M&M in last month's automobile sales.

The shares of Tata Motors saw the biggest decline of 2.08 per cent or Rs 18.80. This took the overall value of the company shares to Rs 884.50 per piece.

Read Also
86 Companies, Including Bajaj Housing Finance, Ultratech Cement & Tata Motors, To Post Their Q2...
article-image

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Next in is the biggest carmaker on the subcontinent, Maruti Suzuki shares also observed a drop in its prospects.

The shares of the company dropped by 2.02 per cent or Rs 246.55, thereby declining to Rs 11,929.35 after opening at 12,215.95 per piece.  

Read Also
Top Stocks For October 22: HDFC Bank, Lemon Tree Hotel, Nazara Tech & Others In Focus
article-image

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd

When we look at another major auto company that has reinforced itself in the passenger vehicle segment with its new line of compact SUVs, Mahindra & Mahindra also saw its shares decline on Tuesday.

The company shares dropped to Rs 2,947.00. This came to pass after decline of Rs 51.20 or 1.71 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

Manappuram Shares Decline 30% In A Month, Stock Prices Continue To Tumble On Tuesday

Manappuram Shares Decline 30% In A Month, Stock Prices Continue To Tumble On Tuesday

Freshara Agro IPO Day 3: Food Processor's ₹75 Crore Public Issue Receives Bids Over 200 Times;...

Freshara Agro IPO Day 3: Food Processor's ₹75 Crore Public Issue Receives Bids Over 200 Times;...

MG ZS EV Prices Updated: Select Variants Get Price Hike in India

MG ZS EV Prices Updated: Select Variants Get Price Hike in India

Hyundai Shares At Korean Exchange Also Dip As Indian Arm Makes A Bad Start At NSE

Hyundai Shares At Korean Exchange Also Dip As Indian Arm Makes A Bad Start At NSE