Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing

Hyundai Motors India made its debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Tuesday, October 22, with a mute listing price of Rs 1,934.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and Rs 1,931.00 on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

The shares of Hyundai Motors India hit the very first opening bell on the Indian stock market with a very poor listing with a negative 1.30 per cent on the NSE and 1.47 per cent on the BSE.

Listing Loss

The shares of Hyundai Motors India did not give any return to the investors. The passenger vehicle giant was listed with a negative premium of Rs 29.00 per share on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

Investors did not gain any profit on the Hyundai Motors IPO listing; investors lost in total (29 x 7 = 203) per lot on the BSE (Bomaby Stock Exchange).

Share performance

The stock declined 5.6 per cent on the NSE. Shares of Hyundai Motors went on to touch the day-low level of Rs 1,844 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The stock was currently trading around Rs 1,896.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with decline of almost 2 per cent (1.96 per cent).

Hyundai motors IPO details

Subscription across all categories

Only 9.97 crore shares were available for subscription during the IPO, compared to over 23.63 crore shares that were bid on. Consequently, the issue received 2.37 times as many subscriptions overall.

Out of the 4.94 crore shares reserved for the category, more than 2.49 crore shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. were applied for by retail individual (RIIS) investors. The retail section's bids were 0.50 times.

With applications for more than 1.27 crore shares, the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category received 0.60 times as many subscriptions to the mainboard issue as the 2.12 crore shares reserved for the category.

While 19.72 crore shares were put up for bid by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), against 2.82 crore shares allocated to the category. The QIBs booked their quota by 6.97 times.

Price band and total size

The face value of the Hyundai Motors India IPO is Rs 10, and the price range is Rs 1865 to Rs 1960 per share. There are 7 shares in a single lot in this IPO. Here, the issue size equivalent to Rs 27,870.16 crore.