86 Companies, Including Bajaj Housing Finance, Ultratech Cement & Tata Motors, To Post Their Q2 Results Today

The earning season is starting to take some speed across all sectors. Companies and giant corporations will be announcing their earnings for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

Today there will be a lot of action on the account of giants liek tata motors and paint manufactere berger paint will also post their Q2 results.

Cement giant Ultratech Cement will declare their earnings along with engineering services provider ABB India and engineering manufacturing Cyient DLM, private lender jana small finance bank is also scheduled to post their Q2 earnings.

Following its September 16 listing on the stock exchanges, Bajaj Housing Finance will be announcing its quarterly results for the first time.

All companies scheduled for Q2 results today

360 One Wam Lt

Artson Engineering Ltd.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.

Aurum Proptech Ltd

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

Cyient DLM Ltd

Futuristic Securities Ltd.

Getalong Enterprise Ltd

HFCL Ltd

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limited

Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

Suraj Ltd.

Surana Solar Limited

Swaraj Engines Ltd.

Ultratech Cement Ltd.

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd.

Visagar Polytex Ltd.

Wendt India Ltd.

Abb India Limited

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Exide Industries Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

Super Sales India Ltd.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd.

Uniroyal Industries Ltd.

Blue Star Ltd.

Endurance Technologies Ltd

Gujarat Gas Ltd

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Rain Industries Ltd

Teamlease Services Ltd

Akzo Nobel India Limited

Cummins India Ltd.

Indigo Paints Ltd

NHPC Ltd.

Rhi Magnesita India Ltd

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

Esab India Ltd.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

Ip Rings Ltd.

K.C.P.Ltd.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.

Latent View Analytics Ltd

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.

Maris Spinners Ltd.

Daulat Securities Ltd.

Dhp India Ltd.

Greencrest Financial Services Limited

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Insecticides (India) Ltd.

Integrated Hitech Ltd.

Regency Ceramics Ltd.

Shree Cement Ltd.

Adc India Communications Limited

BASF India Ltd.

Bosch Ltd.

Excel Industries Ltd.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

Medplus Health Services Ltd

Mindteck (India) Ltd.

Nirlon Ltd.

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gangotri Textiles Ltd.

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Integrated Capital Services Ltd

Indo Gulf Industries Ltd.

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.

Sonal Adhesives Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY 25

The private lender declared in the stock exchanges filing that the bank's consolidated net profit climbed by 13 per cent to Rs 5,044 crore from Rs 4,461 crore in Q2 FY24.

The consolidated return on assets (ROA) for Q2 FY25 was 2.53 per cnet, whereas the ROA for Q2 FY24 was 2.68 per cent, the report states.

In the second quarter of 2024, the bank's net interest income increased by 11 per cent to Rs 7,020 crore from Rs 6,297 crore in the previous quarter. The difference between a lender's interest income from lending activities and the interest it pays to clients is known as the net interest income (NII).

Share perfomance

The share of kotak mahindra bank were trading at around Rs 1,796.85 per share on the national stock exchange (NSE). The was performing in negative territory with a decline of over 3.97 per cent amounting to a Rs 74.20 per share on the indian bourses.

The has touched a day low of Rs 1,793.85 per share after declaring the Q2 FY25 results on friday october 18. the stock was trading at Rs 1,789.60 per share on th NSE (natinal stock exchange) as of 09.40 am today.