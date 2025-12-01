Fatima Sana Shaikh's Saree Looks Every Bridesmaid Should Bookmark

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 01, 2025
Fatima Sana Shaikh is cleary in her saree era, serving an array of classic yet contemporary looks which are ideal inspiration for today's bridesmaids
For the promotional tour of her newly released movie Gustaakh Ishq, the actress oozed understated romance in a nude peach-toned saree, pairing it with an intricately pearl-embellished blouse
Turning up the drama, Fatima draped a pearl-adorned black velvet saree with a bold cut-out blouse accented by an emerald brooch—a striking choice for evening wedding functions
In a contemporary twist, the 'Metro In Dino' fame opted for a rani pink saree styled with a matching cropped waistcoat. Middle-parted sleek hair and zero jewellery allowed the silhouette to do all the talking—perfect for fashion-forward bridesmaids
Fatima exuded ethereal elegance in a heavily embellished ivory six-yard, enriched with intricate gold embroidery and paired with an equally ornate blouse, making it a dreamy pick for receptions or pheras
Serving classic couture, she wore a soft silver handwoven tissue saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring antique zari borders. The look was elevated with a lavender floral zari backless blouse with a scooped neckline
Rounding off her saree edit, she was seen in a metallic grey tissue saree crafted with crushed textures, teamed with a delicately embroidered silver blouse—a moderm option for cocktail wedding nights
