Who Is The Indo-US Couple Whose Lavish Udaipur Wedding Will Be Attended By Trump Jr. And 126 Celebs From 40 Countries?

Udaipur, November 20: Udaipur is buzzing with excitement and curiosity as U.S. President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has arrived in Rajasthan's Udaipur to attend a lavish wedding. However, the suspense behind the identity of the couple, whose wedding is expected to witness the presence of international and Indian celebrities, including politicians is growing and the people are curious to know about them.

The name and identity of the couple has not been disclosed, however, it is being claimed that the grand celebration is for the wedding of an Indian-American billionaire businessman's son.

About The Couple

As per reports from The Daily Guardian, NRI couple Vamsi Gadiraju and Netra Mantena are getting married which is said to be one of India's biggest destination wedding after the Ambanis.

A local has also mentioned the details about the couple in the blog identified as UdaipurBlog and said that the city preparing to welcome a bevy of guests from around the world.

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena who is the chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals.

Instagram account "weddingsutra" also shared the details of the couple on their social media account and said that the wedding is being orchestrated by Wizcraft Weddings & Social Events. They have reportedly roped in some of the country's most talented designers for the event.

There are also reports that the wedding celebration will be attended by international singers - Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber. There are also reports that 126 celebrities from around 40 countries will also be present at the grand wedding celebrations. Bollywood superstars like - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are also expected to attend the event.

For days, the city has been filled with speculation. The locals, hotel staff and even curious travellers have been trying to guess who the mystery billionaire might be. The scale of the preparations, the sudden rise in VVIP has only added to the suspense. Rumours have circulated widely, but no credible name has emerged as of now. This has made the billionaire's identity one of the most talked-about topics surrounding the event.

As per reports, the celebrations are spread across Udaipur's most iconic royal venues. The main wedding ceremony will take place at Jag Mandir, which is the breathtaking island palace floating on Lake Pichola.

"I also got to know from you that such kind of people (high-profile) are going to attend a wedding here... Events like these enhance the image of Udaipur worldwide. With all Mewari traditions, the guests will be welcomed," erstwhile member of Mewar royal family, Lakshyaraj Singh told News18 Rajasthan in an interview.

The pre-wedding events and receptions are planned at the City Palace and Manek Chowk, both of which have been decorated on an extravagant scale. Guests are reported to be treated to traditional performances, grand processions and luxury hospitality.

Security has been tightened across the city due to the VVIP movements. A U.S. security advance team arrived earlier to inspect routes and venues of Trump Jr.'s visit. Local police have increased patrols and set up barricades around key locations, including airport, lakeside hotels and palace grounds.

But even with all the glamour, heavy security and international interest, one question continues to dominate conversations - who is the billionaire behind this grand celebration? Despite the buzz and widespread curiosity, the identity of the American billionaire hosting the wedding has not been revealed.