 Watching P*rn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash; Gets 10-Year Imprisonment; WATCH
A UK truck driver pleaded guilty to causing death by distracted driving on Friday, September 19. The fatal accident occurred on May 17, 2024, when Neil Platt, 43, was driving on a highway in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. Platt was busy on his phone while driving the truck. Further, it was revealed that the driver was heavily distracted watching p*rn on his phone while driving, lost his focus on the road ahead, and crashed into a car commuting on the highway.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Watching P*rn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash; Gets 10-Year Imprisonment; WATCH | YouTube @USADailyHeadlines

A UK truck driver pleaded guilty to causing death by distracted driving on Friday, September 19. The fatal accident occurred on May 17, 2024, when Neil Platt, 43, was driving on a highway in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. Platt was busy on his phone while driving the truck. Further, it was revealed that the driver was heavily distracted watching p*rn on his phone while driving, lost his focus on the road ahead, and crashed into a car commuting on the highway.

In the fatal accident, when the truck struck the Hyundai Kona driven by Danni Aitchison, it exploded in a fiery blast. Aitchison, a father of two, was declared dead at the scene. Reportedly, Aitchison was also on a phone call talking to his wife at the time of the fatal crash. In the court hearing on September 19, Platt pleaded guilty to causing the death of a married father of two children by being distracted by his phone, watching p*rn.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

CCTV Footage Of The Incident

A video has come to light showing footage inside the truck while Platt was driving at the moment of the crash. Platt can be seen heavily distracted by his phone while driving the truck. As seen in the video, his head is constantly visible on the phone, and he is also seen surfing on it. Suddenly, he crashed the truck into the vehicle ahead. Stunned Platt was seen regretting and folding his hands to his head moments after the collision.

Legal Proceedings:

Platt has been sentenced to 10 years. He will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody, and on his release, he will be banned from driving for seven years.

